(The Center Square) – Michigan Democratic Rep. Daniel Kildee has emerged victorious in his U.S. House 8th District race against Republican Paul Junge, securing a sixth term in Washington.
With just under 80% of the total vote counted, Kildee leads 53.1% to 42.8%. The Associated Press and others called the race Wednesday morning.
Kildee was elected to his first term in the U.S. House in 2012, holding the former 5th District seat once occupied by his uncle Dale Kildee from 1977 to 2013. He's the House Democrats' chief deputy whip.
During his tenure, Kildee has voted to impeach former President Donald Trump; for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021; for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; and for the CHIPS Act.
Junge is a former prosecutor and television news anchor. During the Trump administration, Junge worked for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. He is employed within his family’s business, which maintains housing for U.S. military families.
Junge ran unsuccessfully for the former 8th District U.S. House seat against Rep. Elissa Slotkin; she's ran for and won the 7th District seat against Republican Tom Barrett.
According to website Open Secrets, Kildee raised nearly $5.146 million to Junge’s nearly $3 million.
The 8th District was considered one of the state’s key battlegrounds in the GOP’s effort to claim a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. The state’s new redistricting maps were drawn by an independent panel based on 2020 U.S. Census data. The new 8th District covers Genesee, Bay, and Saginaw counties, as well as portions of Tuscola and Midland counties.
Junge won the Republican primary in August, defeating opponents Matthew Seely and Candice Miller. Kildee ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.