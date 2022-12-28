(The Center Square) – Up to 100 small businesses in Washtenaw County, Michigan may benefit from $5,000 grants and free assistance programs when the county launches its Small Business Growth Activator in January.
Operated by the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development, SBGA is designed to assist online, brick-and-mortar or mobile businesses with seven or fewer employees with a household income less than 80% of Washtenaw County’s median income. The intent is to help businesses that fell through the cracks of qualifying for assistance programs for small businesses, such as the Paycheck Protection Program.
Income qualifications, according to the SBGA website, are as follows: households with one person earning less than $62,600; households with two people earning less than $71,550; households with three people earning less than $80,500; households with four people earning less than $89,400; households with five people earning less than $96,600; households with six people earning less than $103,750; and households with seven people earning less than $110,900.
Business growth consulting programs include Growing Hope, a four-part program which aims to present alternative food-based business strategies.
The Digital Pivot Program is an 8-week program for e-commerce entrepreneurs. The Uplift Michigan program provides personal business coaching, mastermind mentorship, and peer-to-peer support for diverse Washtenaw County businesses. Eligible businesses may receive additional website, bookkeeping, and marketing support valued up to $2,500.
The Association of Businesses of Color offers Saturday morning sessions with a business coach and a $5,000 grant. Ann Arbor SPARK will conduct Advance Your Business consulting sessions either in-person or on Zoom. Topics may include strategic planning, marketing, sales or other areas of business concern. Participants may qualify for up to $2,500 in marketing, accounting, or legal services.
The $1 million SBGA is funded by money the county received from the $2.2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.