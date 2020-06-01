(The Center Square) – Civil unrest plagued major Michigan cities over the weekend as thousands protested police brutality. The peaceful protests escalated into destructive protests.
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor enacted a 9 p.m. curfew Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday in response to vandalized buildings.
“The rally this afternoon was peaceful and respectful, and focused on expressing anger and frustration with police brutality and racial injustice…. Unfortunately, the demonstration has now turned violent,” Schor said Sunday. “The situation is unfolding quickly, and the police are present to help keep our city safe.”
What started at a peaceful protest Sunday morning devolved into violence as masked protesters shattered windows at a Chase bank about 8 p.m., sparking police officers to fire tear gas canisters into the crowd, which some protesters tossed back.
Protesters faced off with State Police equipped in riot gear at Washington Square, where demonstrators threw water bottles at police, spray-painted buildings, set at least two Dumpster fires, and threw objects through the glass of the Boji Tower and George W. Romney Building, which houses Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.
Other demonstrators stood in the road and directed traffic.
Lansing Public Information Director Robert Merritt said the Sunday night demonstrators caused thousands of dollars of property damage.
Two vehicles were flipped, and one was set on fire. Protesters alleged one vehicle attempted to hit a demonstrator.
The Lansing Police Department arrested 13 people for charges including arson, property damage, vagrancy and resisting arrest.
Capt. Andew Layton, of the Michigan National Guard, told The Center Square about 35 members were deployed to Lansing on Sunday night, which the state is paying for.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday credited faith leaders with helping to ensure the city wasn’t destroyed further.
Detroit police said 60 protesters were arrested on Friday; 84 people on Saturday, and 110 people overnight Sunday.
Police Chief James Craig said Monday about 70 percent of those arrested didn’t live in Detroit.
“By and large, the protestors that we’ve dealt with over the last three days have truly been supported; we support their message,” Craig said Saturday. “We will continue to support the message. But what we cannot support is damaging property – there’s a significant public safety issue.”
Detroit officials enacted an 8 p.m. curfew on Sunday night.
Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss declared a state of emergency and enacted a curfew from 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Sunday and the same hours on Monday night through Tuesday morning.
“What happened in our city last night is beyond heartbreaking and is unacceptable,” Bliss said in a Sunday statement. “Violence, chaos and destruction have no place in our city. This does not represent who we are.”
Layton said about 125 National Guard Members were activated in Grand Rapids, most of whom were civil engineer specialists to assist with cleaning up the city after Saturday’s protests.
Grand Rapids city officials said Saturday’s protest resulted in seven arrests, 100 damaged businesses, seven vehicle fires, and three building fires.
Law enforcement made nine curfew-related arrests overnight Sunday, officials said.