(The Center Square) – The Michigan Capitol Commission announced Thursday that it is suspending tours and events starting tomorrow until at least May 1 as a preventative measure against the novel coronavirus.
Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, announced additional workforce protections effective until April 20.
When the House is in session, only essential staff who aren’t at risk will work at the Capitol. Others can work remotely.
When the House is out of session, non-essential and at-risk staff will work from home, while essential and non-vulnerable workers will report upon supervisor request.
“We need to do our part to help limit the spread of this virus to vulnerable populations, while still doing what we can to keep our state functioning and remaining available for possible future legislative action on this situation,” Chatfield said in a news release. “As health officials and experts learn more, we will continue to review our policies and consider further improvements to keep the public safe. But this is the best path forward with the information we have now, and we are going to act to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
There are no known cases of COVID-19 at the Legislature. The safety measure is an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Senate is taking similar measures.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, said the Michigan Senate will adjust its session schedule starting Monday on a need-to-meet basis.
“In light of the current public health concerns raised by the presence of COVID-19 in our state, we believe it is our responsibility to lead by example and practice measures that protect public health and preserve the essential functions of state government,” Shirkey said in a news release.
Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, said that offices will still help constituents, and the Senate will be ready to act if needed.
Shirkey will evaluate the need to hold session each week.
“At this time, we plan to meet next week for session to address any pressing legislation and continue our work on the budget,” Shirkey said. “I’ve also asked my colleagues to apply the ‘as needed’ rule to committees and hold hearings only as needed.”
The Senate implemented similar working measures as the House; those at-risk can work from home, along with non-essential staff.
Non-essential out-of-state work by employees is banned, and essential out-out-state work must be reported to leadership.
Senate leaders will re-evaluate the measures on April 20.
“It is vitally important that we work to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our citizens and the state,” Shirkey said. “We are prepared to ensure state government continues to function while at the same time doing everything we can to protect public health.”