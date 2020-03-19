(The Center Square) – Michigan workers and businesses are experiencing various degrees of issues, inconveniences and disruptions since the coronavirus outbreak prompted social distancing, self-quarantining and government closure mandates.
Red Fox Outfitters, a Fenton outdoor-equipment and apparel retailer, reported to The Center Square it hasn’t witnessed a significant decline in business since the first Michigan diagnoses of the coronavirus earlier this month.
Red Fox announced it would be closing its doors permanently more than two weeks ago, and has since experienced a steady flow of customers eager to take advantage of closeout sales of fly fishing and camping gear and high-end outdoor clothing.
“We’ve been open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day,” retail associate Maddie Hall said. “Thus far, we haven’t noticed any decrease in business.”
Scott Smith is the manager of Brick Street, a popular bar and restaurant in Grand Blanc.
In a telephone interview with The Center Square, Smith said the establishment is “doing the best we can with limited resources.”
He continued: “We’ve put together a limited menu, which we’ve been preparing with a skeleton crew while we continue to perform a deep-cleaning of the whole building. We’ve been taking takeout orders curbside for customer pickup.”
Smith noted Brick Street did “halfway decent” business on St. Patrick’s Day, but also said it’s too soon to tell if the coronavirus situation will have a long-term impact.
“Once the weather warms up enough,” he said, “we’re hoping our outdoor patio will help us rebound later this spring provided fears of the virus subside.”
Andrew Conte, a mortgage branch loan officer at Cardinal Financial in Oakland County, told The Center Square the coronavirus is devastating the real estate business.
“Simply put, the coronavirus has put a panic on purchases,” he said. “We’ve had clients cancelling purchases and holding off on even considering buying homes. Refinancing current homes is also off the table.”
Entertainers have taken to the internet to fill the economic void left by social distancing.
Laith al Saadi, a guitarist and singer based in Ann Arbor, told The Center Square he’s ready to tour a new album recorded with several legendary Los Angeles musicians, but the coronavirus has forced him to postpone those plans.
“I’ve spent a lot of the time in the studio with drummer Jim Keltner and a few other accomplished musicians,” he said. “I’m bummed I can’t perform all the new songs I’ve written and recorded in front of a live audience.”
Instead, al Saadi, a former finalist on The Voice television competition, has joined ranks with several local musicians to broadcast a live performance, which will be broadcast on social media at 8 p.m. Saturday.
This webcast is a 21st century version of street busking, al Saadi said.
“Viewers can contribute money to our cause, but more important, we’ll be able to provide levity and relief to our fans forced to stay home on a Saturday night.”