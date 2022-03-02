(The Center Square) – A bipartisan group of Michigan lawmakers aim to reform the state’s use of nondisclosure agreements (NDA) in private-public deals that have silenced top lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from detailing specifics of billion-dollar deals.
House Bills 5866 and 5867 seek to define “economic development project” as any statewide project subject to tax incentives. The bills aim to prohibit local governments, negotiators, and state agencies from entering into an NDA concerning economic development.
Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Livonia, welcomed the package.
“Proud to be a part of this legislation that promotes transparency," Pohutsky tweeted. "These taxpayer-funded projects shouldn’t be developed behind closed doors."
The package has 13 co-sponsors. Mlive first reported the story.
The measures are a legislative response to Michigan lawmakers giving a select few large companies $1 billion of taxpayer money to keep the Wolverine State a heavyweight in the future of transportation.
While many lawmakers touted the deal, some Democrats and Republicans struggled to understand why Michigan favors large, rich companies over small businesses statewide, which are struggling with 40-year high inflation and a tight labor market.
Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, has described the subsidy, saying, “We’re actually giving from the poor to the wealthy.”
At the time, Rep. Rep. Abraham Aiyash, D-Detroit, tweeted: “ ICYMI: GM will be getting nearly a BILLION dollars in taxpayer money for jobs that will likely pay only $36k a year with no guarantee of a union or benefits. The art of the deal.”
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which likely doled out the NDAs and has given millions of taxpayer dollars to private companies, hasn’t responded to a request for comment on the package.
Pat Garofalo is the director of state and local policy at the American Economic Liberties Project and author of The Billionaire Boondoggle: How Our Politicians Let Corporations and Bigwigs Steal Our Money and Jobs.
Garofalo said governments and private companies work hard to keep taxpayers “in the dark” about million-dollar and billion-dollar subsidy deals that often fail to accomplish their objectives.
“You have these officials who are bound by agreements with corporations saying they can’t discuss publicly what is being done with public resources,” Garofalo said in a phone interview. “Leave the economics out of it, which are bad. That’s just downright anti-Democratic.”
Garofalo said politicians and companies making these deals behind closed doors is problematic because local businesses who pay taxes don’t get a voice in spending resources, even though the money could subsidize a dominant competitor.
"This isn't a blue versus red issue," Garofalo said. "This is an elite versus everybody else issue."
In the last 60 years, Garofalo said the public had been sold this “nonsense” idea of economic development: to boost your economy; you need to shower money down on specific corporations.
“It’s not about building a particular business climate, it’s not about investing in people, schools, and roads – it’s about making these company-specific deals,” Garofalo said.
Garofalo said that economic development offices, the private companies pocketing taxpayer money, and politicians touting these deals for re-election drive the feedback loop for faulty economic development.
An article in the Journal of Economic Perspectives concluded: “In the raw data, per capita incentive spending increases by more than 20 percent in half of the cases in which it is an election year and the governor is up for reelection versus one-fifth of the cases otherwise.”
Garofalo says state governments have the right to ban NDAs concerning public subsidies for economic development.
Garofalo says states including Florida, Illinois, Michigan, and New York have introduced bills aiming to ban NDAs in publicly funded economic development projects.
“The whole political spectrum should agree that this is obviously corrupt,” Garofalo said.