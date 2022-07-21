(The Center Square) – The Michigan Bureau of State Canvassers didn’t certify a ballot initiative that aimed to place on the November ballot a question about whether the annual percentage rate of payday loans and fees should be capped at 36%.
The Michiganders for Fair Lending petition drive submitted 392,000 signatures, exceeding the required number of 340,047 valid signatures required to reach the ballot, but a Bureau of Elections report that used random sampling estimated that only 274,668 signatures were valid.
Michiganders for Fair Lending spokesperson Josh Hovey said the group is “disappointed” the drive fell short, but they are dedicated to payday lending reform.
“Because of this year’s effort, the fair lending coalition is larger and stronger than ever,” Hovey said in a statement. “Our campaign spoke to more than half a million people in Michigan about the need to stop payday lenders from preying on vulnerable people in this state.”
Payday lenders offer “unsecured” debt, which means the borrower doesn’t provide collateral such as a car or house that’s forfeited if the borrower fails to repay the loan. However, payday lenders charge much higher interest and other fees.
About 18 states plus the District of Columbia have capped payday loan rates at 36% APR or less. Voters in Nebraska, Colorado, South Dakota, and Montana all capped payday loan rate by ballot measure with more than 70% approval.
For example, The Pew Charitable Trust sheet says:
- The average payday loan borrower is in debt for five months of the year, spending an average of $520 in fees to borrow $375 repeatedly.
- The average fee at a storefront loan business is $55 per two weeks.
- Payday loans are usually due in two weeks and are tied to the borrower’s pay cycle. Payday lenders have direct access to a borrower’s checking account on payday, electronically, or with a postdated check, which means the payday lender can collect from the borrower’s income before other lenders or bills are paid.
- A borrower must have a checking account and income to get a payday loan. Average borrowers earn about $30,000 per year, and 58% have trouble meeting their monthly expenses.
Gathering signatures for ballot proposals and placing candidates on the ballot were upended by widespread signature fraud. In May, the Bureau of Elections kicked five GOP gubernatorial candidates off the ballot because they failed to submit 15,000 valid signatures.
The coalition contends that payday lending is predatory.
Roughly 70% of payday borrowers in Michigan reborrow the same day they pay off a previous loan. Research from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) shows that the average payday loan borrower ends up taking out 10 loans over a year.