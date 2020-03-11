(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Michigan to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus after presumptively identifying the first two known cases in the state.
“We are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread of the virus and keep Michiganders safe,” Whitmer said via satellite. “It’s crucial that all Michiganders continue to take preventative measures to lower their risk, and to share this information with their friends, family, and co-workers.”
One case is an adult female in Oakland County who recently traveled internationally, while the other is a Wayne County adult male who recently traveled domestically. Both have been hospitalized and are middle-aged, officials said.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Bureau of Laboratories said the specimen tested positive for COVID-19, which will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation.
“We are taking the identification of COVID-19 in our state very seriously,” MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said. “We continue to urge Michiganders to take precautions to prevent the spread of this virus in our state.”
The Wayne County patient is isolated, and health officials are monitoring those who may have been in close contact.
Health officials recommend Michiganders take the following precautions:
- Wash your hands with soap and water.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
Michigan State University suspended in-person classes today until April 20 after it discovered a probable case connected to its campus.
More than 1,000 cases have been identified in the United States as of Tuesday.
Residents can stay updated here. The state says 57 individuals have tested negative for COVID-19, with 18 results pending.