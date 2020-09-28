(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday the state plans to spend $80 million of federal funds in an attempt to reduce opioid overdose deaths.
The funds will support prevention, treatment and harm reduction services to achieve Whitmer’s goal to halve opioid overdose deaths by 2024.
Over the last five years, opioid overdoses have killed 8,000 Michiganders, according to Whitmer’s office, with 2018 overdoses claiming 2,036 lives – exceeding the number of car crash deaths that year.
The funding includes $36.4 million from the new State Opioid Response II (SOR II) grant and $43.1 million from an extension of the State Opioid Response I (SOR I) grant.
Isolation augmented opioid addiction during the COVID-19 pandemic with emergency opioid overdose calls increasing 26% from April to July 2020 compared to that period in 2019.
“The opioid epidemic has devastated families across Michigan, and we must continue to do everything we can to end it. This funding will help prevent more opioid deaths and help those struggling with addiction recover,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I will continue working closely with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and members of the Michigan Opioids Task Force to keep Michiganders safe.”
The SOR II grant begins Sept. 30 and continues for two years, while the SOR I grant is extended for a third year from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.
“Opioid overdose continues to be an ongoing crisis in Michigan and MDHHS is acting with utmost urgency to expand services that save lives, including medications to treat opioid use disorder and naloxone, the life-saving opioid reversal medication,” Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a statement.
“We urge local governments, health providers, law enforcement and organizations around the state to partner with us in this vital mission.”
The SOR I and SOR II grants will be spent on widespread naloxone distribution and expanding access to medications to treat opioid-use disorder.
The grants will support start-up costs for new and expanding treatment providers offering medications, providing free training and clinical support, and a new program to increase treatment retention.
SOR II will improve medical care following an overdose by making opioid-use disorder medication accessible in emergency departments and creating follow-up programs to conduct wellness checks on overdose survivors.
The money will fuel other harm reduction steps, including distributing sterile syringes, building trust with substances users, supporting diversion programs from the criminal justice system to treatment, and treatment in correctional facilities.