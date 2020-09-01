(The Center Square) – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) conducted a webinar with media and municipal leaders on Tuesday afternoon to discuss what the agency is doing to mitigate safety hazards in the aftermath of two dams failing in mid-Michigan in May.
Although webinar participants were told EGLE representatives would not discuss ongoing litigation regarding the state’s role in ensuring the dams’ safety, EGLE staff members directed barbs at Boyce Hydro LLC, the private owner of the Edenville and Sanford dams that failed on May 19 as well as the owner of two other dams upstream.
EGLE Director Liesl Clark; Teresa Seidel, director, EGLE Water Resources Division; Luke Trumble, EGLE dam safety inspector; and Hugh McDiarmid, EGLE communications manager all indicated Boyce was solely responsible for the subsequent flooding that caused an estimated $200 million of property damage, forced the evacuation of about 11,000 residents and damaged 2,500 buildings after the dams failed.
“[Boyce] have not had one deadline or met one milestone that we have asked, and so in the meantime state government has been stepping up to take the action on,” Clark said.
Addressing a media question, Clark said EGLE was hoping to release interim findings from the forensic investigative team working on determining the cause of the failure of the Edenville dam, but “the timeline was a bit delayed because, as usual, Boyce didn’t do what they were supposed to do.”
During the webinar, officials failed to mention an October 2018 report by EGLE (then called the Department of Environmental Quality or DEQ) hydrologist Jim Pawloski in which he rated the Edenville Dam in “fair condition” in an inspection report. The dam had its license to produce hydroelectricity revoked the previous month by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, after which the DEQ assumed authority.
Since May 2020, however, EGLE has characterized Pawloski’s report, in which he wrote: “[T]here were no observed deficiencies that would be expected to cause immediate failure of the dam,” as only a “preliminary assessment … not intended to determine if the dam met state safety standards,” a claim made in EGLE’s Tuesday news release.
Nor did EGLE representatives address whether a lawsuit filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on behalf of EGLE and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources contributed to the May catastrophe. The lawsuit sought damages in $300 million, and alleged Boyce had illegally lowered lake levels, which the state claimed endangered or killed freshwater mussels. Boyce claimed lowering lake levels was necessary to ensure the dams’ safety as well as perform necessary repairs.
As part of the webinar, EGLE leaders addressed the content of the agency’s initial report on the dams’ failures submitted to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday. Among the steps the agency says it is taking to safeguard against another dam failure is hiring a third dam inspector, although the state government is currently operating under a hiring freeze.
The fact that the dams were upstream from the Dow Chemical facilities in Midland generated concerns about chemical leaks as a result of the floods. However, EGLE’s preliminary findings reported: “The Dow Midland Plant does not appear to have had a material impact on contamination in the overall river system because of the upstream dam failures. The results of 2020 postflood samples taken by EGLE at long-term trend monitoring stations were consistent with levels seen after non-2020 seasonal flooding events.”