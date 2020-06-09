(The Center Square) – The Michigan Office of the Attorney General, on behalf of the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, is suing Boyce Hydro for the failure of dams in Gladwin and Midland counties on May 19.
This latest lawsuit comes on the heels of several class-action lawsuits in which Michigan agencies are named defendants after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed, damaging an estimated 2,500 homes and businesses as well as causing losses between $175 million and $200 million.
The lawsuit filed by the Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday afternoon seeks to force Boyce Hydro – the company that owns four dams in the mid-Michigan area of the Tobacco and Tittabawasee rivers – into repairing damages to natural resources, clean-up debris and hazardous materials, and paying an undisclosed amount in civil fines and damages.
“This suit seeks to hold the dam owners accountable for the damage they caused and recoup the money the taxpayers have spent responding to the ongoing emergency created by this devastating flood,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement.
“We know the owners of the dam, with their long history of neglect, are responsible for the dam’s failure. We can see already the devastating results of their inaction. This suit seeks an order requiring the dam owners to pay to remediate the harm they caused, and to take action to ensure it does not occur again,” Nessel added.
In a videoconference call on Tuesday afternoon, Nessel noted the dam failure resulted in swift, universal condemnation of Boyce.
She also stated that the state’s previous lawsuits against Boyce were subsequent to a Midland County Circuit Court’s determination that the company was illegally drawing down water during the winter months. Boyce’s claim that the company only raised the water levels to comply with government demands, she said, was “Boyce propaganda.”
In a statement, Nessel said: “Boyce themselves sought, and received, permission to elevate Wixom Lake to its legally-required summer level this spring,” Nessel said. “The State did not demand that the level be raised. Boyce has not pointed to any evidence it ever raised the alarm that the summer level posed a risk, and it never took action to seek a lower summer level with EGLE or the courts. Their after-the-fact attempt to rewrite history in the press is pure fantasy.”
The state, however, filed a lawsuit on April 30 alleging low water levels during the winters of 2018 and 2019 threatened freshwater mussels.
EGLE Director Liesel Clark, DNR Director Dan Eichinger and Nessel also said problems with the Edenville Dam were well known since 1993, when the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission exercised regulatory jurisdiction over the hydroelectric dam. When FERC pulled the dam’s license to create hydroelectric energy in September 2018, regulatory authority was transferred to EGLE (then called the Department of Environmental Quality or DEQ).
At that time, according to Clark, the DEQ “started from scratch.”
A DEQ assessment conducted by hydrologist Jim Pawloski, however, concluded the dam was in “fair structural condition” in October 2018. EGLE has since designated Pawloski’s study a “preliminary report.”
In addition to the initial eight-count lawsuit, the AG has promised to file a motion to force Boyce into complying with a state order to fully inspect those portions of the Edenville Dam not fully destroyed on May 19.