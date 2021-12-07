(The Center Square) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reaffirmed Tuesday that she and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are steadfast in their pledge to shut down Line 5, despite concerns about significant cost hikes and the potential for energy poverty in certain regions.
In a Tuesday tweet, Nessel said: “@GovWhitmer and I remain just as committed to shutting down Line 5 and averting what could be a cataclysmic oil spill. We cannot sacrifice the Great Lakes so that Enbridge can profit, especially when the vast majority of the benefits go to Canadian citizens instead of Michigan.”
Nessel posted the tweet one week after Whitmer dismissed her attempt to shutter the pipeline in federal court and announced her plan to pursue the case in state court. Enbridge Inc. owns and operates Line 5, and has said it would invoke a 1977 international treaty between Canada and the United States to keep the hydrocarbons flowing beneath the Straits of Mackinac.
While the attorney general claims the majority of the Line 5 benefits are received by Canadian citizens, approximately 630,000 Michigan residents rely on the propane transported through Line 5 on a seasonal basis and an estimated 330,000 Michigan residents rely every day on the propane from the Enbridge pipeline.
Last week, Whitmer announced nine local community service agencies in Michigan will receive $54.5 million in Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP) grants, which will be used to assist families with heat and energy bills this winter.
Jason Hayes, Mackinac Center for Public Policy environmental director, has been opposed to the Whitmer administration’s attempts to revoke the state’s easement agreement with Enbridge. The agreement has allowed the oil company to operate the Line 5 pipeline across the Straits of Mackinac since 1953.
“I wonder if Governor Whitmer hasn’t mistakenly hired the Babylon Bee to write press releases because the headlines look more like satire every day,” Hayes told The Center Square. “In this latest example, she actually brags that her administration will spend $54.5 million to expand the Michigan Energy Assistance Program, a program that she notes ‘helped over 52,000 households last year,’” he said.
“It is the Governor’s own anti-energy policies, like targeting the closure of the Line 5 pipeline, that are driving more and more Michiganders into a state of energy poverty,” Hayes continued. “More than 10 times as many people, about 630,000 Michigan households, rely on propane to heat their homes and cook their food. By simply stopping her campaign against Line 5, she could ‘help’ all of them, and it wouldn’t cost the taxpayers a single dime,” he said.
Enbridge had received approval from then-Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration to begin construction of a $500,000 million replacement for the Line 5 pipeline, which would be built 100-feet below the lake bed of the Straits of Mackinac. Enbridge would shoulder all of the costs for the proposed Line 5 tunnel.