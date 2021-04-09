(The Center Square) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Friday announced five people have charged in the deaths of two men who were in custody.
Paul Bulthouse, 39, died inside the Muskegon County Jail and Anthony Scott Hulon, 54, died at the Lansing Police Department Detention Center.
“The loss of human life is a tragedy,” Nessel said in a statement. “It is the responsibility of my office to determine whether that loss was the result of an unfortunate set of circumstances or because of a criminal act. While there is little the Department of Attorney General can do to provide comfort to the families of these two men, it is our duty and responsibility to perform a thorough investigation of each instance and pursue criminal charges, where appropriate.”
On April 10, 2020, Lansing Police department officers arrested Hulon for erratic behavior as well as allegedly assaulting his roommate.
He was taken to the Lansing Police Department Detention Facility, where he continued acting erratically. A Sparrow Hospital medical evaluation found Hulon tested positive for methamphetamines and ecstasy before medically discharging him.
Video footage showed Hulon was agitated throughout his interactions with officers. Nessel said evidence supports that Hulon may have unknowingly ingested laced drugs.
Video evidence shows officers attempted to restrain Hulon in his cell. Hulon was uncooperative, fell, and went limp. Officers found him to be unresponsive and with no pulse, Nessel’s office said.
Officers immediately administered CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED). They called the EMTs, who transported Hulon to Sparrow Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:12 AM on April 11, 2020.
Hulon’s autopsy revealed high levels of amphetamines and methamphetamines. A medical examiner's report concluded contributing death factors included hypertension and atherosclerotic disease.
The AG’s office reviewed the Michigan State Police investigator report, Lansing Police Department police reports, the autopsy report and photographs, the medical records from Sparrow Hospital, a toxicology report, and more than 40 hours of video. The AG's office found insufficient evidence to justify criminal charges against the officers involved, Nessel explains in a 27-minute video.
“The officers in this case did what they were supposed to do under the circumstances,” Nessel said. “I realize that fact provides little comfort to Mr. Hulon’s family as they grieve the loss of their loved one. Our job is to determine whether the officers’ actions constituted a criminal act, and we have found no evidence to support criminal charges.”
Paul Bulthouse, 39, was arrested by the Norton Shores Police Department on March 22, 2019, and brought to the Muskegon County Jail on a probation detainer. Bulthouse was classified as suicidal, requiring officers to monitor him every 15 minutes. His cell was always near the county jail booking center, and he was always visible on video monitors. Thirteen days later, on April 4, 2019, Bulthouse died in custody at 5:30 am after suffering 22 visible seizures over five-and-a-half hours.
After reviewing more than eight hours of video, police reports, and medical records, Nessel charged five individuals with one count each of involuntary manslaughter – failure to perform a legal duty, and a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, for their alleged willful neglect of duty. Those charged are:
- Deputy Sgt. David Vanderlaan
- Deputy Jeffrey Patterson
- Deputy Crystal Greve
- Deputy Jamal Lane
- Former Wellpath Registered Nurse Aubrey Schotts
Nessel explained the differences between the two cases.
“Mr. Bulthouse died of gross neglect and due to complete disregard for human life by five individuals who were within feet of him but never acted to assist him,” Nessel said. “The safety of an individual in the custody of law enforcement is their responsibility. The lack of action taken to address Mr. Bulthouse in his time of medical need was criminal.”
The defendants were arraigned in the 60th District Court in Muskegon before Judge Harold Closz and released on personal bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 15, and the preliminary examination will be April 22.