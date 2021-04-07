(The Center Square) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a motion to include new information in her pursuit to disbar three Michigan attorneys and one Texas attorney who claimed fraud in the 2020 election.
The new filing adds statements Texas attorney Sidney Powell filed in a case involving Dominion Voting Systems, including: “[N]o reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact.”
In January, Michigan’s top leaders requested sanctions be filed against Michigan attorneys Greg Rohl, Scott Hagerstrom, and Stefanie Junttila, and Powell, for pursuing election fraud claims. The motion, filed with federal Judge Linda Parker of the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Michigan, seeks to recover roughly $11,000 in attorneys fees.
“These attorneys seemingly made statements they knew were misleading in an effort to further their false and destructive narrative,” Nessel said in a statement. “As lawyers, fidelity to the law is paramount. These individuals worked to further conspiracy theories in an effort to erode public trust in government and dismantle our systems of democracy. Their actions are inexcusable.”
Nationally, Sidney Powell is the highest-profile attorney, best known for challenging election results in multiple swing states like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, describing the lawsuits as the "Kraken” — a mythological sea monster.
Court filings in King v. Whitmer sought to overturn President Joe Biden’s Michigan electoral victory but ultimately failed, along with at least four other similar lawsuits.
Judge Linda Parker of Michigan's Eastern District in Detroit described one of the Michigan lawsuits “to be less about achieving the relief Plaintiffs seek – as much of that relief is beyond the power of this Court – and more about the impact of their allegations on People’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.”
Most of the lawsuits filed by Powell were riddled with spelling and factual errors.
“The closest Plaintiffs get to alleging that election machines and software changed votes for President Trump to Vice President Biden in Wayne County is an amalgamation of theories, conjecture, and speculation that such alterations were possible,” Parker wrote.