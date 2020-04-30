(The Center Square) – U.S. Department of Labor figures released Thursday report another 3.8 million U.S. workers filed unemployment claims in the week ending April 25.
This brings the total number of out-of-work Americans to more than 30 million, or 12.4 percent of the national workforce.
Michigan residents filed 81,312 unemployment claims last week, compared to 136,707 the previous week, a week-over-week decrease of 55,395. The drop is attributed to fewer layoffs in the manufacturing, retail trade, and accommodation and food services industries. All of these sectors have been hit hard since the governor issued stay-at-home orders in late March.
“The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 12.4 percent for the week ending April 18, an increase of 1.5 percentage points from the previous week's revised rate,” a Department of Labor news release noted. “This marks the highest level of the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in the history of the seasonally adjusted series.”
The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending April 18 were in Florida (+326,251), Connecticut (+68,758), West Virginia (+31,811), Louisiana (+12,270), and Texas (+6,504), while the largest decreases were in New York (-189,517), California (-127,112), Michigan (-85,500), Georgia (-72,578), and Washington (-60,980).
Florida led the nation with more than 432,000 new unemployment claims for the week ending April 25, and Washington state had the biggest jump on a percent basis with a 75 percent rise.
Many experts believe the U.S. economy has slipped into recession, although that won’t be definitively determined until there are two consecutive quarters with a decline in GDP, a metric designed to quantify the combined economic output of the nation’s economy.
Data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released Wednesday indicates that the U.S. economy shrank by 4.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020, the worst such decline since the fourth quarter of 2008 when the nation was headed toward what’s now known as the “Great Recession.”
Many states, including Michigan, are working on implementing phased plans to start allowing some sectors of the economy to begin reopening in the weeks ahead. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has emphasized that any such reopening would have to be done in such a way that it doesn’t cause a surge in new COVID-19 cases, and signs of such a resurgence would require the return of shutdown restrictions.