(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-182 established the MI Healthy Climate initiative, which aims to transform Michigan into a carbon-neutral state by 2050, with an interim goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 28% below 1990 levels by 2025.
Whitmer announced her EO on Wednesday afternoon. Government stakeholders were on-hand Friday morning to briefly explain the actions they were directing their respective departments to conduct to reach the governor’s stated goal.
Appearing in the Friday morning video conference were Liesl Clark, director of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE); Dan Eichinger, director, Department of Natural Resources; Rachael Eubanks, state treasurer; and Dan Scripps, chair, Michigan Public Service Commission. EGLE Director of Communications Hugh McDiarmid moderated the conference.
Similar to the governor’s announcement on Wednesday, the government officials on Friday offered no information on how the state will pay to realize the goals of EO 182.
However, H. Sterling Burnett, senior fellow on environmental policy at The Heartland Institute, disagrees with Scripps’ assessment. Burnett told The Center Square Whitmer’s goals will drive those industries that remain in Michigan to greener pastures. “She’s hanging Michigan out to dry,” he said.
Addressing a question regarding the costs of implementing and maintaining the multi-department programs mandated by EO 182 submitted by The Center Square, the panel participants did not provide a specific answer.
“Actually, the state budget office would be best suited to address that question,” Eubanks said. “Unfortunately, I don’t think they have representation here, but perhaps…if any of the other directors that work more closely with the area have a sense of cost and how that might impact the state budget,” she added.
In response to Eubanks, Scripps said he didn’t have an answer to the costs associated with EO 182 or what effect it might have on the state’s budget.
“I don’t, but I have a different perspective on it,” Scripps said, stating the Public Service Commission (PSC), which regulates the state’s energy providers, is a creature of statute, echoing a statement made previously by EGLE Director Clark.
Scripps also referred to his opening statement, in which he mentioned the significant change in the state’s energy mix, “including the addition of renewable energy, energy efficiency and the retirement of some of our aging coal assets.”
He added: “I also noted we’re not a climate regulator, and I think that’s important. We have, under the Integrated Resource Planning statute that was enacted in 2016, the responsibility of evaluating long-term utility resource plans; based on whether they represent the most reasonable and prudent means of achieving the utilities’ long-term…over five, 10 or 15 years, energy and capacity needs, and do that by looking at a number of factors, including price, risk, reliability, etc.”
Scripps noted energy waste reduction and energy efficiency are the most cost-effective means of meeting energy needs. He continued the PSC views renewable energy sources as “cost-competitive and highly so.”
Although Scripps said he could not address how EO 182 might affect the state’s budget, he added ratepayers would benefit from the PSC adhering to and exceeding statutory requirements.
Isaac Orr is a policy fellow focused on energy issues at the Center for the American Experiment, a think tank based in Minnesota. Orr told The Center Square he has crunched the numbers for a similar carbon-neutral plan in Minnesota. “Gov. Whitmer will squander more than $100 billion on wind turbines and solar panels that will be scrap metal in 25 years,” Orr said.