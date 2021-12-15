(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is awarding nine state Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF) Category F grants to cities and road commissions to help rebuild local roads statewide.
"From day one, I've been laser-focused on fixing the damn roads and bridges," Whitmer said in a statement. "Today, I'm proud to announce nine local transportation economic development grants that will help rebuild important corridors in these communities. Road projects like these connect workers to jobs and provide important links for our communities. Since I took office, we have invested nearly $4.75 billion to repair, replace, or rehabilitate nearly 13,200 lane miles of road and 903 bridges, and we must do more."
Recipients, projects, amounts, category F awards, matches, and total costs are below.
- Marysville. Cuttle Road. $375,000. $295,614. $670,612.
- Muskegon. Roberts Street. $375,000. $450,200. $825,200.
- Benton Harbor. Paw Paw Avenue. $346,435. $86,609. $433,044.
- Zeeland. Main Avenue. $375,000. $114,320. $489,320.
- Kingsford. East Breitung Avenue. $280,000. $120,000. $400,000.
- Pere Marqueete (Mason). Jebavy Drive. $375,000. $272,570. $647.570.
- East Bay (Grand Traverse. Three Mile Road. $375,000. $667,352. $1.04 million.
- Three Rivers. Broadway Street. $375,000. $600,400. $975,400.
- Pittsfield (Washtenaw). Carpenter Road. $375,000. $428,293. $803,293.
Enacted in 1987 and reauthorized in 1993, the TEDF helps finance highway, road and street projects critical to the movement of people and products. TEDF "Category F" or "Urban Areas in Rural Counties" grants provide state funding for public roadway improvements that create system continuity with the secondary all-season road system.
Category F grants provide funding for projects that include improving access to the state all-season system or improving safety and all-season capabilities on routes having high commercial traffic. Eligible road agencies include county road commissions, cities and villages. More information about the program is available online at www.Michigan.gov/TEDF.