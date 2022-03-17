(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration (FTA) awarded $13.6 million to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to modernize rural and small urban public transit bus fleets and facilities.
The FTA Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program funding comes from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
"Michigan continues to the lead the way with clean, efficient public transportation," State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said in a statement. "Local public transit systems provide vital transportation to Michigan's diverse populations, taking them to work, medical appointments, and grocery shopping. Riders throughout the state can look forward to modern buses that will enhance services and improve air quality."
One grant will provide $6.2 million to 13 public transit agencies to replace aging vehicles and expand their fleets.
Benzie Transportation Authority and Thumb Area Transit will expand their fleet with six electric buses. Forty-one vehicles will go to rural and small urban transit agencies statewide.
A second grant will provide $7.4 million to replace or remodel rural transit bus facilities for four agencies. The project will allow the Alma Dial-A-Ride, the Benzie Transportation Authority, the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority, and the Thunder Bay Transportation Authority to enhance transit safety and access and improve service reliability.
The grants come as the state must decide whether it wants to fund Electric Vehicles (EV) low-emission vehicles, or regular gas and diesel vehicles. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $74 billion budget aims to spend $10 million upgrading the state’s fleet to EVs and another $50 million to incentivize Michiganders to buy EVs.
Currently, there are 5.8 million gas vehicles, 13,545 EVs, and 105,651 hybrid vehicles registered statewide.