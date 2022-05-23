(The Center Square) – The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) notified 15 candidates that they are disqualified from the Aug. 2, 2022, primary election ballot.
Michigan Election Law prohibits filing officials from certifying to the ballot the candidates whose affidavits of identity are missing required information or that contain false statements.
Of the 15 candidates disqualified, four were disqualified because of missing information that indicates the candidate is not eligible in the jurisdiction:
- Faiz Aslam (6th District Representative in Congress).
- Michael Shallal (57th District Representative in State Legislature).
- Steven Thomas (31st District State Senator).
- Howard Weathington (3rd District State Senator).
Courts have determined that the Department of State must comply with the Michigan Election Law for candidate affidavits of identity.
Candidates who omit required information cannot be certified to the ballot.
Eleven candidates have been disqualified because they failed to file paperwork or pay fines, violating the Michigan Campaign Finance Act:
- Betty Alexander (6th District State Senator).
- Mellissa Carone (11th District State Senator).
- Ronald Cole (7th District Representative in State Legislature).
- Kahlilia Davis (36th District Court Judge).
- Eddie Kabacinski (14th District Representative in State Legislature).
- Chris Martin (54B District Court Judge).
- Vernon Molnar (7th District State Senator).
- Jon Rocha (78th District Representative in State Legislature).
- Alberta Talabi (3rd District State Senator).
- Chase Turner (49th District Representative in State Legislature).
- Lawanda Turner (11th District Representative in State Legislature).
Michigan Election Law requires candidates filing for office to state that “as of the date of the affidavit, all statements, reports, late filing fees, and fines required of the candidate or any candidate committee organized to support the candidate's election under the Michigan campaign finance act … have been filed or paid.”
The Election Law also states that “An officer shall not certify … the name of a candidate who executes an affidavit of identity that contains a false statement.”
The 11 candidates above had outstanding campaign finance reports or unpaid fines when they signed the affidavit of identity.
Some candidates paid fines after signing their affidavit of identity, or subsequently paid their fines, then withdrew their affidavits of identity and filed new affidavits of identity.
Still, Michigan Election Law prohibits MDOS from certifying the candidates’ names to the ballots for this election because they executed an affidavit of identity containing a false statement.
The 15 candidates above must file with the MDOS.
Other candidates who file with county clerks may be disqualified based on affidavit of identity by the county clerk. These 15 candidates are being disqualified based on their affidavit of identity, not based on the sufficiency of their nominating petitions.
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers will meet on May 26 to determine whether candidates required to submit nominating petitions have submitted enough valid signatures.