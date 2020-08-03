(The Center Square) – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon Monday released Monday an Emergency Order requiring COVID-19 testing at agricultural and food processing workplaces.
The order follows the state recently reporting 11 outbreaks at farms and food processing plants.
“The men and women who work in our fields and food processing plants are at particular risk for COVID-19, and they need and deserve protection,” Gordon said in a statement. “Today’s order will help to reduce the spread of COVID in communities across Michigan and reduce the pandemic’s disparate impact on Latinos.”
The order requires migrant housing camp operators to provide the following COVID-19 testing:
- One-time baseline testing of all residents ages 18 and over
- Testing all new residents within 48 hours of arrival, with separate housing for newly arriving residents for 14 days and a second test 10–14 days after arrival
- Testing of any resident with symptoms or exposure
Employers of migrant and seasonal workers, and meat, poultry, and egg processing facilities with over 20 employees simultaneously on-site, must provide COVID-19 testing for:
- One-time baseline testing of all workers
- Testing of all new workers before any in-person work
- Testing of any worker with symptoms or exposure
“The department will work with employers and housing operators to ensure timely reporting of testing data and access to [personal protective equipment] so that together we can prevent further viral spread,” Gordon said.
On July 28, the American Farm Bureau Federation and other organizations asked Congress to provide additional resources to help growers protect their workforce from COVID-19.
“Vital to these efforts have been the hardworking, skilled men and women who grow, harvest and ship our food – the farmworkers,” the letter stated.
“Collectively, we represent farmers who grow the majority of our nation’s fruits, vegetables and tree nuts. They place the highest priority on the health and safety of their employees, taking extraordinary measures to insulate their employees from the risks of exposure to COVID-19.”
Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell applauded the order.
“Ensuring the health and safety of Michigan’s essential food and agriculture workers is paramount to keeping our food supply chain moving,” McDowell said.
“These workers are our frontline staff who are a vital part of bringing our food from farm to plate.”
Employers and housing operators must complete a COVID-19 testing compliance plan by August 10 and finish baseline testing and initiate ongoing testing by August 24.
Employers can contract for testing through a medical provider, occupational health provider, request cost-free state assistance, or other resources.
The state says it will provide testing support for employers as capacity allows and identify other testing sources as needed.
MDHHS also released guidance for employers to complete testing and access grant funding and insurance coverage through Medicaid.
COVID-19 positive and exposed workers would be required to isolate or quarantine until meeting the return-to-work criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.