(The Center Square) – Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack and Elizabeth Welch were leading with 31.5% and 19.5% of the vote as of Wednesday morning for two seats on the state's highest court.
The Democratic Party nominated incumbent McCormack and Welch, while the Republican Party nominated Brock Swartzle and Mary Kelly.
Kelly and Swartzle trailed with 17.6% and 14.6% of the vote, with 81.8% of precincts reporting.
The two eventual winners will serve eight-year terms that end in 2028.
The race could determine the court’s partisan balance, disrupting the four-three split of the seven justices appointed by Republican and Democrat governors.
When the Michigan Supreme Court on Oct. 2 threw out all of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 executive orders issued after April 30, the 4-3 ruling highlighted the importance of nominations for the state’s top court.
The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Whitmer violated the 1976 law authorizing emergency power but split 4-3 that the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act “is an unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution.”
The four who ruled against the 1945 act were Justices Stephen Markman, Brian Zahra, Beth Clement, and David Viviano.
McCormack dissented and was joined by Justices Richard Bernstein and Megan Cavanagh.
While McCormack is defending her incumbency, the race’s other winner will succeed Markman, a Republican-appointed justice who reached his mandatory retirement age.
The makeup of the state’s top court might have never held such prominence before as during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the Whitmer administration flexed its authority under decades-old laws, ordering private businesses to cease operating for up to six months, restricting individuals' mobility to secondary homes, and even threatening criminal charges and jail time for operating a motorboat.