(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are sticking to plans to proceed with Michigan’s May 5 election despite the current novel coronavirus outbreak in the state.
Last week, former Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson implored Whitmer and Benson to postpone the May election of local officials until June or reschedule it to coincide with the state’s August primary election.
Some, including Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, blamed the spread of the coronavirus in Michigan on the state’s insistence to hold the national primary election on its scheduled March 10 date. Evers attempted to postpone Wisconsin’s primary on Monday, the day before the April 7 election, but his efforts were overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Benson had requested local election officials move their May ballots to the August primary election, but many locations said they could not, citing the potential for school funding expiring prior to the end of summer.
Whitmer and Benson are recruiting polling booth volunteers for the May 5 election. Evers – facing a shortfall of workers in Wisconsin – requested assistance from the National Guard to provide election assistance.
“Elections are the foundation of our democracy, and our nation has a long history of holding them even in times of crisis and uncertainty,” Benson said in a statement. “All election work will be done in strict adherence to the protocols to prevent coronavirus transmission, including exercising social distancing, using sanitary equipment, and maintaining strong hygiene.”
According to an executive order issued by Whitmer last week, all but one polling location in each election jurisdiction will be closed. The Department of State will mail absentee ballots to all registered voters in the state. Any new registrations will be handled the same as an application for an absentee ballot.
“Voters like voting by mail because it is easy, private, and can be done on their own timing and while researching issues and candidates at home,” Benson said in a statement.
Addressing concerns of coronavirus spread, Benson added: “It also eliminates the possibility of coronavirus transmission for the voter and, with simple precautions like gloves and social distancing, the election workers as well. Finally, voting by mail is absolutely secure, as the signature matching requirement is a built-in security check.”
Clerk offices will remain open through Election Day, enabling same-day voter registration and voting in person. Voter registration can also be done by mail or online at Michigan.gov/Vote through April 20. Between April 20 and May 5, new registrations must be accompanied by proof of residence, which can also be submitted by mail or electronically.
While holding four distinct elections in 2020 is an anomaly, some contend a national presidential primary (March 10), a statewide election for local governments (May 5), a state primary (Aug. 4) and a national election (Nov. 3) is cumbersome, expensive and dangerous because of the current coronavirus pandemic.
Tori Sachs, executive director of Michigan Rising Action, counts herself among that group.
“While at some point we will need to look into the decision process of having the Presidential Primary without preventative measures, we must now protect democracy and the health of Michiganders by moving the May 5 local elections to the currently scheduled August election date,” Sachs told The Center Square.
“Moving the election to the next regularly scheduled election date makes the most fiscal and health sense from a budget standpoint and allows time for the development of contract tracing and the slow of the spread,” Sachs said.