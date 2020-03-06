Voters in Macomb County will decide on a new 10-year, 1.9 millage Tuesday to fund its public county schools.
The Macomb County Enhancement Millage would cost homeowners about an additional $190 annually on a home valued at $200,000. That would raise about $55 million per year from 2020-2029, if enacted.
The ballot language doesn’t specify how the money would be spent. Typically, schools place a millage on the ballot to repair existing buildings or build additional structures.
The funds would be distributed to 22 school districts, at about $418 per student.
Eight enhanced millages have passed since 1994, five of which voters passed from 2015-2018, according to Mike Hagerty, assistant superintendent of administrative services at Kent Intermediate School District (ISD).
Calls and emails to Macomb ISD were not returned.
If voters pass the millage, Chippewa Valley Schools (CVS) will absorb about $6.6 million per year, some of which would be spent on the following, according to a PowerPoint:
- Social-emotional learning, mental health needs for students, including counselors, social workers, and support programs
- Literacy program supports
- Career Technical Education programs
- Maintaining current educational programs
- Funding extracurriculars: fine arts, music programs, sports, and after-school activities.
CVS Superintendent Ron Roberts explained the reasons for the proposed tax increase at a Jan. 13 Board of Education meeting, arguing that Michigan schools have been underfunded, citing a School Finance Research Collaborative report.
“With the most recent increase in state funding we received $8,111 per student. So we are $1,300 below what the research collaborative said we should receive. Plus all the additional dollars for the students in special categories. So as you can see it is a model that does not work. And the state refuses to address that,” he said, The Macomb Daily reported.
“We are one of the largest school districts in the state of Michigan at the minimum funding level which is $8,101. In Macomb County alone Chippewa Valley Schools receives $369 less than the average,” Roberts said.
Macomb County Commissioner Leon Drolet called the millage proposal “a way of jumbo-packaging a tax.”
Add it to the Detroit Institute of Arts' 0.2, 10-year millage renewal request along with other local proposals, Drolet said, and taxing authorities turned March 10 into “Super Tax Tuesday.”
“Taxing authorities are essentially gambling that Republicans won’t vote in what’s essentially a Democrat presidential primary, and so taxing authorities are seeing this as an opportunity to grab as much as they possibly can,” Drolet said, who’s chair of the Michigan Taxpayers Alliance.
“This tax isn’t a renewal for the Intermediate School District,” he said. “It’s not designated for a particular project. It’s just an open-ended tax grab.”
The vote will pass or fail on a county-wide basis on March 10.