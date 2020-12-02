(The Center Square) – A Freedom of Information request has been fulfilled six months after the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation filed it but just weeks after the think tank took legal action against the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).
At issue was a MCLF FOIA request sent to LARA in June 2020, seeking state documents related to suspected business violations of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 executive orders. The think tank took legal action after LARA stalled in its response to the request.
MCLF was seeking LARA release copies of cease-and-desist letters the department sent businesses as well as copies of any complaints filed with the state against businesses allegedly violating the governor’s orders.
“Michigan's public records law exists so people can see what their government is doing and hold them accountable,” Jarrett Skorup, director of marketing and communications at the Mackinac Center, said in a statement.
“But what good is the law if the government can withhold information for as long as they want?” Skorup continued. “We’re pleased that the department has finally released the information, but it shouldn’t require waiting six months and filing a lawsuit to get public records from government officials.”
The center said it paid LARA $1,373 for the estimated costs of fulfilling the FOIA request, and noted the department acknowledged receipt of the payment on July 7. LARA blamed the “broad scope” of the MCLF request, which it further claimed required a review of “voluminous records.”
Once its lawsuit was filed, however, the MCLF said the department immediately fulfilled its request.
A release issued by the center included LARA documents, such as letters alleging use of golf carts on Michigan courses when they were banned, unmasked roofers and restaurant attendance exceeding capacity limits established by the governor’s orders.
In its complaint, filed in the Michigan Court of Claims on Oct. 29, the MCLF stated it waited more than 120 days after its initial FOIA request. The complaint also stated: “LARA’s actions regarding this delay in providing the records responsive to the Mackinac Center’s request are arbitrary and capricious under MCL 15.240, thereby subjecting LARA to a civil fine of $1,000 payable to the general treasury and a separate $1,000 to the Mackinac Center.”
In a footnote, the complaint notes the general treasury fine is “largely symbolic.”
The complaint continued to state LARA’s failure to respond in a timely fashion constituted “willful and intentional failure to comply under MCL 15.240b, thereby subjecting it to a civil fine of $2,500 to $7,500, payable to the state treasury.”