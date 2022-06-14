(The Center Square) – The CEO of a nonprofit that lobbies for money for local governments said that high gas prices are hitting local municipalities just as hard as commuters.
Dan Gilmartin told the Detroit Free Press that local governments are “scrambling” financially and trying to make adjustments due to rising gas prices.
One of those adjustments is in the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, which recently stated it would be reducing police patrols due to the rising cost of gas.
Although not reported in the Detroit Free Press article, audited budgets show local Michigan governments have received more and more funding over the last four years.
Last week, The Center Square reported that despite a $517,640 budget increase over two years, the Sheriff’s Department says it's handling some non-urgent calls via telephone.
Isabella County’s general fund revenues increased from $18.08 million in 2018 to a projected $24.43 million in 2022, a 35% increase over those four years.
The Morning Sun reported on Tuesday that county commissioners voted to amend the sheriff’s budget by $216,000, adding $20,000 for gas.
County administrator Nicole Frost said that the department’s gas budget started at $40,000 but could double to $80,000 by September 30.
Other local governments have seen similar funding increases.
Mount Pleasant, the largest city in Isabella County, reported its general fund revenues increased from $14.13 million in 2018 to a projected $16.10 million in 2022, a 14% increase over the four years.
The city of Grand Rapids’ general revenues increased from $131.14 million in 2018 to a projected $176.13 million in 2022, a 34% increase.
The city of Warren also reported a general fund increase from $102.88 million in 2018 to a projected $128.44 million in 2022, a 25% increase.
Scott McClallen contributed to this article.