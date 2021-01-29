(The Center Square) – Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy determined a proposed tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac to house the Line 5 pipeline can be done in compliance with the department-enforced environmental regulations. However, the department also noted it supports Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's efforts to shut down the pipeline completely.
EGLE announced Friday morning it will grant certain permits for Enbridge’s Great Lakes Tunnel Project. According to EGLE, its permit review confirmed that the proposed tunnel would have minimal impact on water quality in the Great Lakes and would not affect protected public uses of Michigan’s water resources.
The tunnel would allow the company to relocate its Line 5 pipeline approximately 100 feet below the Straits’ lakebed to reduce any leakage into the Great Lakes and remove the potential for anchor strikes by watercraft. The cost of the proposed tunnel is estimated at $500 million, a price tag that will be assumed completely by Enbridge.
The existing Line 5 pipeline has spanned the Straits’ lakebed for the past 68 years.
“This pipeline will make a safe pipeline even safer,” according to a statement issued by Enbridge Friday morning.
EGLE permits issued Friday include wetlands protection; Great Lakes bottomlands protection; and industrial wastewater compliance. EGLE determined the tunnel project “would result in minimal impact to wetlands, estimating wetlands affected to be 0.13 acres – an area roughly one-tenth the size of a football field.”
EGLE will therefore require a mitigation effort by Enbridge, requiring the company to protect 1.3 acres of existing Great Lakes coastal wetlands and purchase wetlands credits from a state wetlands mitigation bank to address this impact.
“The permits issued today do not resolve Governor Whitmer’s effort to shut down Line 5’s current operations,” the Enbridge statement continued, referring to a legal challenge by the governor’s administration to shut down the current pipeline completely by May.
“Enbridge is challenging those efforts in federal court,” the company noted. “Such a shutdown before the completion of the Great Lakes Tunnel Project would lead to major energy shortages in the region and severe economic consequences for Michigan, neighboring states and Canada.”
Enbridge is still awaiting approvals on required permits from the Michigan Public Service Commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Mike Johnston, vice president of Government Affairs for the Michigan Manufacturers Association, celebrated the EGLE announcement.
“More than 628,000 workers power Michigan’s manufacturing industry, and many of those jobs rely on Line 5,” Johnson said. “Building the Great Lakes Tunnel will protect those jobs. It’s a project that makes a safe pipeline safer, updates Michigan’s energy infrastructure, and supports competitive, high paying jobs that power the state’s economy.”
Enbridge submitted its applications for the EGLE permits in April 2020. The permits were granted after EGLE solicited public input through multiple public meetings, hearings, informational sessions and webinars.
According to an EGLE news release, the department granted the permits despite acknowledging public concerns about the existing oil pipeline. EGLE also noted it supports the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ conclusion that the existing pipeline violates the Public Trust Doctrine and poses an unacceptable risk to the Great Lakes.
“EGLE is obligated to review permit applications with the goal of protecting the environment and public health, but within the confines of Michigan law,” Teresa Seidel, director of EGLE’s Water Resources Division, said. “During our review of this proposed project, our top priority has been protecting the Straits of Mackinac and the surrounding wetlands, aquatic life, and other natural and cultural resources from adverse environmental impacts.”