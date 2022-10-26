(The Center Square) – Line 5, the pipelines delivering 65% of the Upper Peninsula’s propane and 55% of Michigan’s total propane, was a topic producing sharp disagreement between Michigan gubernatorial candidates in a Tuesday night debate.
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attempted to gain distance from her record, and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon – fast closing a once double-digit deficit in polling of voters – was having none of it and calling her out.
Line 5 is a five-mile dual pipeline spanning the lakebed of the Straits of Mackinac and in operation for 69 years. It remains operational in part because of enforcement of a 1977 treaty with Canada, one that stopped Whitmer from shuttering the pipeline earlier in her tenure.
As The Center Square previously reported, closure of the pipeline would cause Midwest gasoline and diesel costs to spike $5.9 billion annually over already record-high prices.
Whitmer told Dixon and the statewide TV audience that Enbridge’s Line 5 continues to transport 540,000 gallons of propane and other hydrocarbons daily between the state’s two peninsulas. She said permits to relocate Line 5 to a tunnel 100 feet beneath the Straits’ bedrock have been submitted to federal regulators and the Michigan Public Service Commission.
“There has been no change in Line 5,” Whitmer said. “No change. In fact, the tunnel continues to move forward. All of the permits have been executed and its sitting in front of the MPSC and the federal government. I think that’s important to know.”
To which Dixon responded, “Line 5 has not been shut down but that’s not because Gretchen Whitmer hasn’t tried. In fact, even Joe Biden came out and said you can’t really shut this down. In fact, Justin Trudeau, who I would say is the most radical environmentalist in the entire world, came out and invoked a 1977 treaty telling Gretchen Whitmer she could not shut down Line 5. So, the only reason it’s not shut down is because other people have stopped her radical energy agenda.”
According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy website, the governor and Attorney General Dana Nessel were united in their attempts to shutter Line 5.
“A new administration took office in January 2019, with both Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel saying publicly that they oppose the continued operation of Line 5 within the Straits of Mackinac,” the website says.
That Whitmer has tried to close Line 5 is further evidenced in litigation efforts carried out by Nessel, a fellow Democrat, and in a press statement from Oct. 4, 2021 when the Canadian government invoked the 1977 treaty referenced by Dixon.
“I am profoundly disappointed that today the Government of Canada chose to invoke Article IX of the 1977 Transit Pipelines Treaty in a bid to help Enbridge, a private oil company, keep crude oil running indefinitely through Michigan's Straits of Mackinac,” the governor said in the release. "So long as oil is flowing through the pipelines, there is a very real threat of a catastrophic oil spill in the Great Lakes. I have made clear to Enbridge that it cannot use our state-owned lakebed for these pipelines, but Enbridge has refused to stop."
The governor also appealed to Canada to reverse its decision.
In the release, Whitmer added, "I remain confident that Michigan will prevail in its legal efforts with respect to Line 5, regardless of today's action, and I will continue to fight to get the pipelines out of the water. I call on Prime Minister Trudeau to reverse his decision."
On Nov. 13, 2021, the governor and Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger announced the state was revoking its 1953 operation easement agreement with Enbridge, the Canadian company that owns and operates Line 5. Whitmer cited violations by the energy company, and the threat of spill in the Great Lakes. She set a May 12, 2021, effective date, one that never materialized.
According to the EGLE website, Nessel filed suit to void the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority, which has control of the state’s tunnel agreement with Enbridge. It was established by the Legislature during the waning months of Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration in 2018.
In June 2019, six months after Whitmer took office, Nessel filed suit against Enbridge to revoke the 1953 easement entirely and force the permanent shuttering of Line 5.