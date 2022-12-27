(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers in Lenawee County are funding a new service that engages residents' opinions about current and upcoming plans.
Israeli-based company Zencity's platform analyzes people’s internet interactions. For example, it analyzes Facebook posts, likes, comments, tags, and more from public pages and groups.
The platform uses data from Twitter, collecting geotagged interaction, specific hashtags, and keywords. It pulls from county hotline reports. The goal is to understand overall sentiment, whether positive, neutral, or negative.
About 300 cities nationwide use Zencity to be more responsive to constituents. For example, Chattanooga, Tennessee uses Zencity to better understand feedback on its annual budget.
Michael Simon, VP of Partnerships at Zencity, said the service empowers municipalities to be more responsive to community needs.
“It is a fundamental tenet of our democracy that decisions by government are legitimate precisely because of the consent of the governed,” Simon said in a statement.
“Cities and counties cannot be truly responsive to the needs of their residents unless they know what their priorities are, and how good of a job they are doing meeting them. Zencity opens up additional opportunities for the very fundamental interaction between government and the people they serve, ensuring that they are able to consider the wishes of their entire community so they can spend tax dollars, time, and energy consistent with the community’s wishes.”
On Feb. 26, 2021, Lenawee County paid $19,999 for the first 10 months of usage, a special early adopter rate discounted by 33.3%, according to the contract obtained through records requests.
The county spent another $4,000 on two months of the service from October 2022 through January 1, 2023.
The county extended the service starting Jan. 1, 2023, through early 2024, for $48,000. The platform will collect community data and provide insight for the county with up to 100,000 residents.
The technology helped extinguish the $80 million planned Project Phoenix in June. When asked on May 25 to June 2, 2022, about how the county can improve county communication about Project Phoenix, residents responded:
- 196 wanted clarity and clearness
- 153 wanted frequency and timeliness
- 129 were satisfied
- 94 were concerned with the project funding
- 74 gave direct opposition
Lenawee County Administrator Kimberly Murphy said in a YouTube video that Zencity helps government communicate with constituents.
“It actually allows us to see exactly who our residents are, what’s happening, and really drill into who our constituents are, and it allows our commissioners to better understand who they’re answering to,” Murphy said.
Murphy said they used Zencity’s insights to shelve Project Phoenix.
“So we were really able to focus county administration on the issues that really needed to be focused on that were timely and necessary, as opposed to spinning our wheels and putting all that resources into that project that was really just creating more problems,” Murphy said.r
Kevon Martis, a County Commissioner-elect in Lenawee County, opposes spending taxpayer money on Zencity.
“It's clear that the service is marketed to communities who are trying to advance large capital improvement projects and trying to overwhelm citizen opposition to these projects,” Martis wrote in an email.
“Sitting County commissioners are legally able to access the software. That includes people who might be running for office. It's conceivable they could use the taxpayer funded service to do opposition research on their own political opponents. I have no evidence that that took place in our county. But it's ripe for abuse. The best way to find out public opinion on these things is to actually spend time with your constituents.”