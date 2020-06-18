(The Center Square) – The Michigan Legislature on Wednesday approved an $880 million bill to help Michiganders recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A majority of the appropriations are funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and range from allocating $9 million to food banks to $2.5 million in assistance to unemployed hospitality workers.
Senate Bill 690, if enacted into law, would grant $100 million to help small businesses restart, give $60 million in rental assistance, and send $43 million to help schools reopen safely.
“We led the way providing help when COVID-19 first hit, and we continue to lead the way supporting Michigan workers and families today,” Rep. Shane Hernandez, R- Port Huron, said in a statement. “As we rebound and rebuild from COVID-19, this federal funding will help those affected by the pandemic in a variety of ways.
“It’s an important step to take as Michigan reopens after months of COVID-19 shutdown mandated by the governor’s unilateral executive orders.”
The bill includes $125 million for child care stipends and $100 million for public safety hazard pay. An additional $25 million would assist households facing water shutoffs.
The measure seeks to pump funds into struggling programs. It would infuse $29 million into the Unemployment Insurance Agency, adding 500 employees for up to six months, and would provide $1.4 million to conduct infection control surveys in nursing homes, where one-third of Michigan’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred.
The bill includes $200 million to reimburse local government units for COVID-19 related to public health expenditures.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praised the bill but still stressed the need for Congress to provide additional monetary aid.
“This bill is an example of what can happen when politics are put aside and all parties come together to do what is best for the people of Michigan, including our frontline workers in local communities across the state,” Whitmer said in a statement. “By putting these federal funds to work now we are able to provide direct relief across Michigan to help families, keep workers safe, and support small businesses without waiting for further federal guidance.”
The House and Senate rejected several amendments that would have increased spending, including for the homeless, the UIA and summer school.
“Is this bill perfect? No. But does it make a difference for our families? It does,” Midland Republican Sen. Appropriations Chairman Jim Stamas said.
The budget for the next fiscal year will be delayed until after the state’s third revenue estimating conference this summer.