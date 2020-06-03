(The Center Square) – Lawsuits are proliferating in the wake of the failure of two dams located on the Tittabawasee River in Gladwin and Midland counties two weeks ago.
In addition, members of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce (CEC) sent a letter to the chairman of the Federal Energy Management Commission (FERC) requesting the agency provide answers to questions as to why it didn’t enforce its dam regulations more forcefully over the past 20 years.
The CEC also inquired into whether FERC investigated whether the new owners of the dams, four in total, possessed the financial resources to repair the dams before transferring the license to own and operate the hydroelectric-generating facilities.
On Tuesday, Buckfire Law, headquartered in Southfield, filed two class-action lawsuits related to the damage caused when both the Edenville and Sanford dams breached on May 19, flooding homes and businesses, prompting the evacuation of nearly 11,000 residents, and long-term displacement of more than 500 homeowners. The lawsuit is on behalf of 19 plaintiffs.
The first lawsuit names dam owner Boyce Hydro LLC. The second lawsuit names the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. Both lawsuits were filed on behalf of 19 local residents.
"We are committed to holding each and every person, organization, and governmental entity accountable for the devastating losses of our clients," Buckfire attorney Robert Lantzy told The Center Square. "Every defendant who took on the responsibility of owning, maintaining, managing, inspecting and oversight of a dam with the potential for such personal and economic devastation must be held to account for their negligence, misfeasance and malfeasance."
Other lawsuits against Boyce Hydro were filed May 26 by the Royal Oak law firm Pitt McGehee Palmer Bonanni and Rivers, and, on May 27, another filed by Berwyn, Penn., law firm Sauder Schlkopf on behalf of Midland resident John Colburn “and others similarly situated.”
“We look forward to holding the culpable parties accountable for this avoidable disaster that has left many families without homes and businesses vacant at a time when the entire nation is navigating the COVID-19 pandemic,” Joe Sauder of Sauder Schelkopf, said in a statement.
The Edenville Dam in Gladwin County is one of 19 Michigan dams labeled “high hazard and in unsatisfactory condition” by the Associated Press this past November.
The Secord Dam – another of the four dams owned by Boyce, which also includes the Edenville, Smallwood and Sanford dams located on the Tittabawasee River – also made the list, published on Nov. 11 by the Detroit News.
Although the four dams are privately owned by Boyce Hydro LLC, only the Edenville Dam is regulated by the state. Because the other three – Secord, Smallwood and Sanford – are used to generate hydroelectricity, they fall under the regulatory authority of FERC. The agency pulled the hydroelectricity license from Edenville in September 2018, at which time regulatory authority of the dam reverted to EGLE.
Monday’s CEC letter to FERC Chairman Neil Chatterjee grants the chairman until Monday, June 15, to answer several pointed questions regarding the agency’s oversight of Boyce Hydro’s history of noncompliance with FERC regulations.
Among the issues addressed by the CEC is whether FERC performed an assessment of Boyce Hydro’s financial capability to address compliance issues prior to approving the transfer of the dams’ licenses from the previous owner. The letter asserts FERC was aware of expensive repairs required to address the Edenville Dam’s spillway capacity issues before transferring the license to Boyce, and whether Boyce was made aware of the necessary repairs.
“We are concerned that three other projects operated by Boyce within the same river system – the Sanford, Secord, and Smallwood Dams – may present a similar threat to surrounding communities,” the letter states.
Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced she had appointed EGLE to investigate the causes behind the failure of the two dams, declaring the agency had the expertise necessary to conduct an objective investigation despite the agency being named as a defendant in one of the lawsuits.