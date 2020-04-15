(The Center Square) – While hundreds of cars and trucks jammed the streets of the State Capitol to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-42, the American Freedom Law Center (AFLC) seeks to litigate the same arguments in a court of law.
AFLC electronically filed Beemer v. Whitmer Wednesday morning in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, shortly before Operation Gridlock participants began lining up in front of the Capitol.
Filed on behalf of three Michigan residents, Kimberly Beemer, Paul Cavanaugh, and Robert Muise, the lawsuit “seeks to protect and vindicate fundamental liberties that citizens of the United States enjoy free from government interference. These liberties are not conferred or granted by government to then be rescinded at the will and whims of government officials.”
According to the lawsuit, Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-42 abrogates the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment guarantee of freedom of association; the Second Amendment right to bear arms; and the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantees of due process and equal protection.
Additionally, AFLC asserts EO 2020-42 violates the Contracts Clause of the U.S. Constitution and the right to bear arms enumerated in the Michigan Constitution.
The lawsuit also states: “Executive Order 2020-42 put in place draconian measures that arbitrarily and unreasonably impose restrictions and thus criminal sanctions on Plaintiffs’ fundamental rights and liberty.”
According to Muise, an AFLC attorney and co-plaintiff, Beemer is a Saginaw resident who also owns a cottage in Charlevoix County. Muise told The Center Square that Beemer’s cottage is her second home, where she frequently spends weekends to unwind with her family.
“We’re seeking declaratory and injunctive relief,” Muise said. “Injunctive relief because Gov. Whitmer’s executive order violates constitutional law and injunctive relief, which halts enforcement of those rules,” he explained.
“I can’t sit on my hands and watch this take place,” Muise said.
“It makes zero sense,” he added. “The governor’s restrictions are arbitrary, capricious and entirely vague.”
Muise recounted the story of two young men in Dexter who were reported to the police while fishing together on a dock is an alleged violation of the social distancing rules. Both men were ticketed and fined.
“I can’t sit back while rights are being thrashed and criminal penalties are imposed,” Muise said. “This is not an academic exercise.”
The Whitmer administration did not respond to The Center Square’s request for a comment.