(The Center Square) – Eight Southfield former homeowners filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, aiming to recover equity in their homes after Oakland County seized the houses for delinquent property taxes, fines and fees.
The plaintiffs accuse the city of Southfield in Oakland County and the city-backed Southfield Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative LLC of exploiting a loophole in state law to profit from foreclosing homes and avoid paying former owners equity in their home.
In some instances the delinquent amount owed was relatively miniscule, but the foreclosed homes were valued at six figures. This is what happened when Oakland County foreclosed on Tawanda Hall’s $308,000 home on Feb. 14, 2018 to satisfy $22,642 in delinquent property taxes and fees.
Hall entered into a $650-month payment plan agreement, but then-Oakland County Treasurer Andrew Meisner deeded the property to the city of Southfield, which paid the tax debt with funds from the Southfield Non-Profit Housing Corporation (SNPHC). SNPHC subsequently sold the property for $1 to the company's for-profit parent company, Southfield Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative LLC (SNRI).
SNRI sold the Halls’ home for its fair market value of $285,000 – $308,000 more than Hall’s total tax debt – and kept all the proceeds.
Hall's experience differs somewhat from what prompted a previous landmark Michigan Supreme Court decision in 2020. In Rafaeli, LLC v. Oakland County decision, the Supreme Court ordered counties to stop profiting from the surplus of home tax foreclosures. The Supreme Court also stated any surplus proceeds from the auction of a tax-foreclosed property must go to the former owner.
In Hall's case, however, the city of Southfield isn’t even letting the property reach auction because they let the SNPHC and SNRI use Southfields’ “right of first refusal” to take foreclosed homes before they go to county auction and profit from them.
“When the government takes private property, it must pay just compensation, no matter how it acquires the property,” Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF) senior attorney Christina Martin said in a statement. “The government has compensated homeowners with forgiveness of debts worth only a fraction of the homes that the government took. That is unconstitutional and unjust.”
The lawsuit claims the city violated the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment by confiscating property without just compensation.
“The government should never be allowed to take more than it’s owed in taxes, penalties, interest and fees, because if it can take more, there’s really no limit to what it can do,” Martin said in a phone interview. “For instance, if you owed the government $20,000, why would it stop at taking your house? Why couldn’t it also take your mutual funds, your savings, your car?
Oakland County Treasurer Robert Wittenberg, who succeeded Meisner, said the office doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
“Although the Oakland County Treasurer’s Office does not comment on pending litigation, we place a high priority on helping our residents and business owners to retain their properties while complying with Michigan Law,” Wittenberg said in an email. “Our commitment – to fulfill our statutory responsibilities, prevent tax foreclosure and the loss of property ownership rights in Oakland County – is unwavering.”
The Detroit News reported the for-profit company SNRI generated as much as $10 million off 138 properties between 2016 and 2019 after paying more than $2 million in late taxes.