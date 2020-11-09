(The Center Square) – The Great Lakes Justice Center (GLJC) has filed a lawsuit alleging fraud in Wayne County's vote counting process.
Filed on behalf of several poll challengers, the lawsuit alleges that Wayne County election officials allowed illegal and fraudulent processing of votes cast in Tuesday’s election.
Seven witnesses filed affidavits attesting to allegedly fraudulent activities.
The complaint claims:
- Ballots were counted even though the voter’s name did not appear in the official voter rolls.
- Election workers were ordered to not verify voters’ signatures on absentee ballots, backdate absentee ballots, and process such ballots regardless of their validity.
- Election workers processed ballots that appeared after the election deadline and falsely reported that those ballots had been received prior to Nov. 3, 2020 deadline.
- Defendants used false information to process ballots, such as using incorrect or false birthdays.
- Defendants coached voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. Election workers would go to the voting booths with voters to watch them vote and coach them for whom to vote.
- Unsecured ballots arrived at the TCF Center loading garage, not in sealed ballot boxes, without any chain of custody, and without envelopes.
- Defendants refused to record challenges to their processes and removed challengers from the site if they politely voiced a challenge.
Detroit Election Clerk Janice Winfrey didn’t respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit is one small snapshot of concerns raised by Republicans in the election that resulted in the GOP-led state House on Saturday subpoenaing election officials.
While some election fraud claims were unsubstantiated, State Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, said that lawmakers will investigate the election process and “seek to determine whether improprieties exist.”
"We must avoid spreading rumors or making pronouncements without having all the facts,” McBroom said in a statement.
“Pouring gas on every potential fear and spreading doubt about the integrity of the system is not the answer, nor is ignoring troubling reports and dismissing out of hand anecdotal evidence that problems may exist,” McBroom said.
The lawsuit seeks to enjoin certifying Wayne County’s November 2020 election results and to conduct an audit of the election’s integrity,
David A. Kallman, senior counsel with the GLJC, said in a statement that the voting process should be investigated and recounted.
“This type of widespread fraud in the counting and processing of voter ballots cannot be allowed to stand. Michigan citizens are entitled to know that their elections are conducted in a fair and legal manner and that every legal vote is properly counted,” Kallman said. “Such rampant fraud cannot be undone. We ask the Court to enjoin the certification of this fraudulent election, void the election, and order a new vote in Wayne County.”