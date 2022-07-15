(The Center Square) – A lawsuit filed aims to keep Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley off the November general ballot because he has "engaged in insurrection."
Lee Estes, a registered Michigan voter, filed the lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Appeals with help from Progress Michigan. The filing says four federal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2022 protests at the U.S. Capitol should block Kelley from ballot access since he was required to take an oath to “support the Constitution of the United States” prior to serving on the Allendale Township, Ottawa County Planning Commission.
The lawsuit states: “This is an action to prevent Ryan Kelley from appearing on the November 8, 2022 general election ballot as a candidate for Governor because he has ‘engaged in insurrection’ in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment and therefore is ineligible to serve as a candidate for Governor for the State of Michigan. He is a clear and present danger to democracy in Michigan.”
The FBI arrested Kelley in June. Kelley is facing four federal misdemeanors relating to the January 6 insurrection, including knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, knowingly engaging in any act of physical violence against person or property in a restricted building or grounds and willfully injuring or committing depredation against property of the U.S.
“It’s simple, really. If you supported and participated in the January 6 insurrection, you should not have the privilege of holding – or even running – for public office,” Progress Michigan executive director Lonnie Scott said in a statement. “Whether it’s Ryan Kelley or anyone else that was illegally at the Capitol trying to overturn the will of the people, there needs to be accountability.”
Kelley called the claims of insurrection “laughable.”
“Michigan families are tired of the “insurrection” charade; they want real relief front the disastrous Whitmer-Biden policies,” Kelley said in a statement. “The real issues are lower energy costs, a return to economic growth instead of managed decline, schools that teach useable skills instead of radical sexual and race ideologies, and election integrity.”
In May, the Bureau of Elections kicked five GOP candidates off the ballot because they didn’t garner 15,000 valid signatures.
The five remaining GOP candidates are Kelley, Kevin Rinke, Tudor Dixon, Ralph Rebandt, and Garrett Soldano. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, is running unopposed within her party.
The statewide primary election is Aug. 2.