(The Center Square) – Despite hundreds of new hires by the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA), Michiganders say they’re still lost in the system.
Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette, and 11 of her colleagues in a June 12 letter asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and UIA Director Steve Gray to reopen regional unemployment offices by appointment only, following the Secretary of State’s lead on June 1.
From May 4 through June 12, Cambensy said her office had sent 391 cases to the UIA, but only 29 had been resolved.
Cambensy said many people in her district don’t have internet access, have trouble navigating the system, or would rather speak to an employee directly.
Six days after the request, Cambensy told the Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic that she hadn't heard back from Whitmer or the UIA.
“At this point, Mr. Chair, it’s come to a head. I’d really appreciate a meeting, an explanation with the department on why this reopening of the local offices isn’t happening,” Cambensy said.
The UIA recently said it added 500 employees to clear a backlog with 200 employees more in training.
The legislature Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to give $29 million to the UIA so it can hire 500 more temporary UIA workers for at least six months.
“The UIA is working with the Office of the State Employer to develop a plan on the potential reopening of its field offices,” a spokesperson told The Center Square in an email. “We will ensure that we use staff resources efficiently and effectively to continue to best serve UIA customers.”
Unemployment claims flooded the UIA after government-mandated shutdowns threw 2.2 million people out of work to slow the spread of COVID-19, and fraudulent claims complicated the agency approving legitimate requests.
Rep. Matt Hall, R-Marshall, said as of May 21, 140,000 residents were still waiting for unemployment benefits.
The UIA said it’s currently updating those numbers and will send them to The Center Square Thursday.
After spending months without pay, some are desperate.
Rep. Mike Mueller, R-Linden, said on the House floor Wednesday that a constituent recently threatened to commit suicide due to money-related frustrations with the UIA.
“If we think about what it would be like to go without pay for three months … I don’t think any of us would stand for it,” Cambensy said.
Jeff Lang from Brooklyn said Thursday that he had gone eight weeks without payment, which he received days after testifying in May with help from Whitmer’s office.
Lang said his problem was resolved within 30 minutes once he spoke directly to a UIA employee.
“Our committee gave Mr. Lang a platform to share his experience and he was able to get benefits he was owed, but there are thousands of other people out there who are still waiting for resources they need to pay bills and put food on the table,” Hall said in a statement.
Cambensy told The Center Square that legislators are putting much time into helping UIA claimants, but with little efficiency.
Non-monetary issues such as incorrectly input data can often be fixed within minutes, Cambensy said.
“As these cases are the most simple to fix, but require a UIA member to review them, we feel they can be resolved quickly if constituents have a way to interact with a live person,” Cambensy wrote in the letter. “Clearing these cases will also help unclog the entire UIA system.”