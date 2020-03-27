(The Center Square) – Two lawmakers and the Michigan Chamber of Commerce have urged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to push the state tax deadline three months to July 15.
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service announced it was implementing the change on the federal level last week.
House Appropriations Chair Rep. Shane Hernandez, R-Port Huron, asked Whitmer on Wednesday to align the state and federal deadline and said that he was willing to attempt the change through the Legislature.
“It’s extremely important that taxpayers have consistency and clarity about deadlines for filing income taxes,” Hernandez said in a statement.
“It does not make sense to have one deadline for federal returns and another for state returns. We can provide a measure of certainty in these uncertain times by establishing tax deadlines that match at the state and federal levels.”
Michigan’s current tax deadline is April 15.
“As CPAs and accountants know, you cannot complete you[r] state tax filings until your federal tax filings are finished,” The Chamber said in a Thursday post. “The federal government’s extension is not helpful unless the State pushes back their filing deadline as well.”
Rep. Kathy Crawford, R-Novi, backed Hernandez on Thursday, pointing out that stay-at-home orders have complicated the tax deadline, especially for those who use in-person tax preparers.
“If the Michigan deadline is not extended, taxpayers will face more stress and higher costs,” Crawford said. “This is obviously a time Michigan families don’t need more stress or higher costs – for anything.”
At least four other states have pushed back that deadline.
The Center Square left a message with the Michigan Department of Treasury Friday morning.
Whitmer said on a Thursday night WOOD-TV Virtual Town Hall that she is “seriously” considering the action and would give her response by today.