(The Center Square) – Twenty-seven Lansing organizations have been awarded $1.9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced the appropriations were approved by the city council.
“These funds provided by the federal government through ARPA are going to help fund some great programs all across Lansing and for Lansing residents,” Schor said in a statement. “This diverse group of organizations are doing great work in our community, especially after the effects of COVID on Lansing. Being able to help share this one-time funding to boost their programs as a result of the COVID pandemic is a fantastic step forward.”
The city received 67 applications from organizations totaling just under $18 million in funding requests. The funding aims to replace revenue lost during the COVID economic shutdown.
Per federal guidance, the funds must replace lost public sector revenue, support the COVID-19 public health and economic response, provide premium pay for eligible workers performing essential work, and invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure investments.
Each organization awarded funds is required to have ongoing liability insurance. The 10 organizations receiving the most funding are:
- $290,000 for the Holy Cross Services project for homeless service expansion.
- $250,000 for the Greater Lansing Food Bank for backpack food kits for Lansing School District students.
- $147,000 for The Turning Point of Lansing for math, reading, SAT prep, and life skills for Lansing students.
- $135,000 for LMTS Community Outreach for mental health and food insecurity programs.
- $125,000 to End Violent Encounters for domestic violence and sexual assault housing and support programs.
- $105,280 for the Boys and Girls club for revenue replacement and kitchen improvements.
- $100,000 for MI Just Cause for capital improvements to youth housing facility.
- $99,934 for the Cristo Rey Community Center for revenue replacement for health care services.
- $62,000 for the Women’s Center for mental health services.
- $60,000 for the East Side Community Action Center for transitional assistance for housing, utilities, and rent.
U.S. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat representing Michigan's 7th District, welcomed the funding.
“I’m pleased to see these grants going to a range of worthy organizations doing such important work across Lansing,” Slotkin said in a statement. “Whether for building transitional housing for our homeless population, infrastructure improvements to make the city more accessible for the disabled, or offering essential community health services, this funding will help some of our most impactful service groups start the new year off strong as they continue to make Lansing a more vibrant and welcoming place for everyone.”