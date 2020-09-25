(The Center Square) – The city of Lansing announced Friday it will save about $8 million annually by reforming retiree health care plans to chip away at its unfunded pension and retiree health care liability of $736.6 million.
The retiree health care plan will be modified to mirror the active plans “as closely as possible" effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Pre-Medicare retirees will keep coverage with either Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan or Physician’s Health Plan, and Medicare retirees will change coverage to Humana, changes that Mayor Andy Schor said will save Lansing $8 million per year.
Lansing will provide a hardship fund to retirees who qualify.
Schor said Lansing’s unfunded legacy costs are some of the highest in the state.
“One of the biggest financial challenges that our city faces, along with many others across the country, is the unfunded financial liability related to retiree healthcare and pension obligations,” Schor said in a statement. “While my administration and our employees have taken steps through collective bargaining to lessen the obligations in the future, the City must also address immediate needs.
“It is my priority to ensure the financial security of our city so we can afford the services residents need and fulfill the pension commitments made to retirees and future retirees.”
Schor hired a chief strategy officer (CSO) to address the city’s expenditures and long-term debts.
“Most municipalities in Michigan have had to make tough decisions concerning how to pay for public services, retiree pension and retirement plans, and wages. Lansing’s unfunded pension and healthcare retiree liability is one of the largest in the State of Michigan, and it continues to grow,” CSO Judy Kehler said in a statement.
“Ignoring this problem is no longer an option. These changes must be a part of a comprehensive strategy to restore Lansing’s reserve fund, achieve fiscal and operational efficiencies, all while providing acceptable wages for our employees and excellent services for our residents.”
Dennis Parker, president of the United Auto Workers Local 2256, told The Lansing State Journal he believes the change violates the union's health care contract and opposed the switch, arguing retirees are expecting their health care costs to rise.
"They came after our most vulnerable," Parker said. "We have people with 30 years of service to the city who made reduced wages compared to what they'd make in the private sector but it came with the promise of secure retirement."
In 2012, Lansing established a Financial Health Team (FHT) to recommend changes to reduce the $736.6 million unfunded liability.
“We recognize that this was not an easy decision, but as a result of the severe impact that COVID-19 will continue to have on municipal finance, it was simply a necessity at this time. These looming unfunded liabilities threaten both the City’s ability to provide continued pension benefits to retirees and active employees, as well as basic and essential services to all its citizens,” FHT Chair Ben Bakken said in a statement.
“Mayor Schor’s actions will help strengthen Lansing’s financial position while still maintaining basic healthcare benefits for retirees and are in line with recommendations the FHT has made to the City.”
The problem of unfunded legacy debts isn’t isolated to the Capital City.
The state has promised $133.9 billion in retirement funds but hasn’t funded $41.4 billion in pension and $17.3 billion in retiree health care benefits, according to a report from the nonprofit Truth in Accounting released this week.