(The Center Square) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor unveiled a $175 million, 30-year public safety bond proposal to renovate the city's emergency service buildings.
The proposal calls to consolidate the Lansing Police Department, Lansing Fire Department, and the 54-A District Court lock-up into one currently undetermined facility to share costs.
“The condition of Lansing’s police station, courts, and fire houses are poor after too many years of delaying updates and investments into these critical facilities,” Schor said in a statement. “Public safety officials, emergency responders, and judges have continually asked for better and updated facilities, and this proposal finally takes the action needed to get this done. We need better facilities for recruiting emergency responders, for safety of those working in and coming to our courts, and for those working in these old and run-down facilities.
Proposed renovations include:
Lansing Police Department
- New Police Headquarters & Administrative Offices.
- Precinct & Patrol Division facility upgrades.
- Lock up / detention modernization and replacement.
- Modern crime labs and an investigative facility.
- Technology, records, and evidence storage upgrades.
- Replacement of Downtown location.
- Replacement of leased Wise Road facility.
Lansing Fire Department
- New Fire Headquarters & Administrative Offices.
- Potential Emergency Operations Center replacement.
- Fire Training Center.
- Renovation of several Fire Stations.
- The planned replacement of Fire Station 9.
54-A District Court
- New Courtrooms & Administrative Offices.
- Court Clerk & customer service improvements.
- Probation service modernizations.
Lansing Fire Department Chief Brian Sturdivant welcomed the idea.
“The men and women of the organization eagerly await the opportunity for fire facility upgrades,” Sturdivant said in a statement. “This project, if approved by voters, will have a direct impact on positive and enhanced community customer service, which is the mission of our organization.”
Lansing Police Department Chief Ellery Sosebee said the LPD moved to a former school building on Wise Road in 2014 to save money while choosing a better facility.
“Eight years later we continue to pay rent for use of that former school,” Sosebee said in a statement. “A combined public safety facility ultimately saves money and makes law enforcement more efficient by sharing resources and costs.”
The cost of this bond millage would be shared with commercial, industrial, and business property, with these entities picking up 46% of the costs.
If passed by voters, the bond would equal an increase of $153 per year for the average Lansing home.
At-Large City Councilmember Peter Spadafore supports the bond proposal.
“For too many years, we’ve gotten by on limited resources to make capital improvements. Those years of neglect and deferred maintenance have cost us, and it’s time to make a real investment in public safety and the courts,” Spadafore said in a statement. “By passing this bond we free up millions in operational dollars to expand City services for our residents,”
The ballot language goes before City Council. If approved by a 3/5 majority of the Council, the proposal will appear on the Nov. 8, 2022, general election ballot.