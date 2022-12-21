(The Center Square ) – The city of Lansing has reduced its unfunded long-term legacy costs by nearly $400 million since 2020, Mayor Andy Schor announced.
In 2020, Lansing reformed retiree health care benefits, saving the municipality about $8 million annually.
Schor worked with city Chief Strategy Officer Shelbi Frayer to implement reforms such as administrative rebidding, plan changes, and pre-funding other post-employment benefits through cost savings.
“Lansing’s long-term financial health was an important priority for me when I first ran for mayor. These costs represent retirees so we have to be cognizant of that, but we also have to recognize the critical impact that our long-term liability will have on future finances in the City and services for Lansing residents,” Schor said in a statement. “By working together and making some smart, responsible changes, we have been able to bring this unfunded liability down significantly. There’s more to do, but this is an incredible step forward.”
In 2020, Lansing had $907 million of unfunded actuarial accrued liability obligations, comprised of city pension costs and other post-employment benefits.
In 2012, the city formed the Financial Health Team to guide city finances. Schor took office in 2018 and acted on the recommendations. He created and found funding for a chief strategy officer, a new position to focus on the city’s legacy debt and strengthen the city’s finances.
In 2021, Lansing faced $513 million of unfunded liabilities, down $393 million from 2020.
“We will always be a willing partner to the city and through our continued collaboration we have made substantial changes to the future viability of the city all while maintaining benefits to past, present, and future employees,” UAW Local 2256 President Dennis Parker, chair of the Lansing Employees’ Retirement System Board of Trustees, said in a statement.