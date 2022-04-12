(The Center Square) – After Lansing shut down parks because of COVID-19, the city may now spend $3.2 million of federal COVID-19 funds to fund playgrounds.
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor plans to spend nearly $50 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. He plans to present the plan Tuesday night.
The spending proposal is here, and includes $1 million for a guaranteed income pilot through fiscal year 2024; $665,000 for gun violence prevention through the Advance Peace program and the Department of Neighborhoods, Arts & Citizen Engagement; $1.1 million for Economic Development grants; and $987,500 for United Way community programs
“These funds were provided by the federal government to help communities deal with the devastating economic impact from the pandemic. Lansing has an opportunity to fill some budget needs, but also create real change and have a transformational impact on so many in our community,” Schor said in a statement.
“We listened to input from across Lansing on how to spend these dollars and I am proud to submit this spending plan to Council. This will provide critical funding to workers and community partners across the city, who are all working to help Lansing grow and thrive in these unprecedented times.”
The plan aims to backfill $25 million of lost city revenue from the general fund and parking to reinvigorate a struggling community. Twenty-thousand state workers are still working remotely, reducing downtown foot traffic.
Highlights include:
- $4 million for the Lansing Equitable Economic Development program.
- $3.2 million for Parks & Recreation upgrades, including new playgrounds, pickleball courts, tree planting, and trails.
- $2 million in premium pay for essential workers.
- $1.4 million for the NAACP & Alliance of Lansing Pastor's recommendations.
- $1.2 million for the Office of Financial Empowerment to expand economic mobility & education programs.
- $1.2 million for Downtown Lansing and small business assistance programs.
“Community partners including the NAACP, the Assembly of Lansing Pastors, and the United Way, provided valuable input into this process,” Schor said. “I was proud to join with them, and many others, to produce this comprehensive list of spending plan. These groups brought their ideas to the table on how to best utilize these funds and together we were able to provide for so many incredible programs all across Lansing.”
Last week, Schor joined Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner and Lansing Promise Executive Director Justin Sheehan to announce $400,000 for a new Graduation Coordinator Specialist program.
The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) disbursed $350 billion to state, county, and local governments nationwide to recover from COVID-19. Federal guidance requires allocated funds to be spent to:
- Backfill lost public sector revenue lost due to the pandemic.
- Support COVID-19 public health and economic response by addressing economic harms to households, small businesses, nonprofits, impacted industries, and the public sector.
- Provide premium pay for eligible “essential” workers and those who bear the most significant health risks because of their service in critical sectors.
- Invest in water, sewer, and broadband internet infrastructure.
The federal government says it will claw back funds spent on ineligible purchases.