(The Center Square) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced the city will host an expungement clinic and community resource fair on Friday, September 10, 2021.
The event will be at Letts Community Center (1220 W. Kalamazoo Street, Lansing, MI 48915) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Individuals interested in expunging a criminal conviction are encouraged to pre-register.
Expungement wipes older convictions from a criminal record after a motion is filed at the court where the conviction was entered. Those eligible can receive financial assistance and other resources toward expungement.
“Expungement is an opportunity for people to have second chances to become productive residents of a community,” Schor said in a statement. “By setting aside low-level convictions from their past residents are able to have better access to jobs, housing and more. I have continued to advocate for reforms and improvements to the expungement process over the years and I encourage everyone who is eligible for expungement to register for this Clinic.”
A University of Michigan Law study found that individuals who expunged their records experienced a wage jump of 25%, attained better housing options, and increased employment likelihood by 11%.
But that study estimated only 6.5% of those able to wipe their records did so within five years of eligibility due to costs and other complications.
"Many times, mistakes of the past prevent residents from fully participating in society and recognizing their full economic potential, City Council President Peter Spadafore said in a statement. "The expungement clinics will assist residents in understanding if they qualify and help them navigate the process toward a clean record," Spadafore explained. “I was proud to work to get this into the budget Mayor Schor signed and I look forward to the good this will do for our community.”
Lansing partnered with Legal Services of South Central Michigan (LSSCM), Michigan Advocacy Program, Safe and Just Michigan, Michigan State University College of Law, and Cooley Law School to host this event.
Lansing has limited funds for this program. Applicants will be helped on a first-come-first-served basis. Those who preregister will receive a free I-CHAT (criminal history) report, free fingerprinting, and limited funds to provide financial assistance for the Michigan State Police administrative fee. Further, 54A and 55th District Courts have agreed to waive fees for copies of certified convictions for individuals participating in this clinic.