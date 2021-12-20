(The Center Square) – In the near future, term requirements for county commissioners in Michigan will double from two to four years.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 242 and Senate Bill 245 on Friday.
The new four-year term requirements will begin after the November 2024 general election. Current county board members of commissioners will serve two-year terms concurrent with state representatives until Dec. 31, 2024.
The current two-year terms for commissioners were established in 1966 with Public Act 261, which called for all county commissioners to be elected in even-numbered years for two-year terms in office. An analysis by the House Fiscal Agency also notes the new legislation would allow for the election of interim commissioners if the elected county commissioner is removed from office before the end of their four-year term.
“Additionally, if a vacancy occurred more than seven days before a nominating petition was due for the even-year “midterm” election of that term (for example, the 2026 election, as no commissioners would otherwise be elected in that election cycle), a new commissioner would be elected in that year’s general election and the person appointed to fill that vacancy would serve only until that successor was elected,” House fiscal analysts wrote.
“If the vacancy occurred after that time, the appointee would serve out the remainder of the term (in this example, until 2028). Finally, the bill would remove a provision that makes individuals who were convicted of providing or possessing test answers for a county civil service examination ineligible to serve as county commissioner for a period of 20 years. This provision was added following a 1982 investigation of allegations to that effect in Wayne County,” the analysts continued.
The House analysts concluded the bills would pose no significant fiscal impact on the State, counties, or taxpayers.
Senate Bill 242 was sponsored by Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, and Senate Bill 245 was sponsored by Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield. The bills are “tie-barred,” which means neither bill could take effect unless both were enacted.
The bills were supported by the Michigan Association of Counties, the Allegan County Board of Commissioners and the Oakland County Board of Commissioners.
“These bills help ensure that our county government officials can stay focused on governing and not on election year politics,” Moss said in a statement. “The scope of county commissioners has increased since two-year county commission terms were set decades ago and our bipartisan legislation brings Michigan in line most counties throughout the country that recognize these critical issues deserve robust analysis and deliberation.”