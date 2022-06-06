(The Center Square) – A gunman who shot and killed a retired Wisconsin judge had a list of names that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Kentucky U.S. Sen. and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a press conference that a Friday morning murder in New Lisbon, Wisc., was “targeted” and that there’s no immediate danger to the public.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) identified the deceased 86-year-old as retired Judge John Roemer.
“It appears to be related to the judicial system,” Kaul said, the Wall Street Journal reported. “We’ve been in contact with the individuals who were identified as potentially being targets and informed them of the information that we have that’s relevant to their security.”
The Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team entered the home after negotiations failed with 56-year-old Douglas K. Uhde, at about 10:17 am. They found the homeowner deceased and Uhde in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Wisconsin DOJ said on Saturday that Uhde was in critical condition.
A 6:30 a.m. caller to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office said an armed person had entered a home and two shots were fired. The caller had exited the home and contacted law enforcement from a nearby home.
The Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is probing the crime.
Whitmer’s office hasn’t responded to The Center Square’s request for comment.
Zach Pohl, Whitmer’s deputy chief of staff, confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that Whitmer's name was on the list.
“Governor Whitmer has demonstrated repeatedly that she is tough, and she will not be bullied or intimidated from doing her job and working across the aisle to get things done for the people of Michigan,” Pohl said in a statement.
In April, a jury acquitted two defendants accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer and deadlocked on two others, kicking the case back to a retrial.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had spent more than $60,000 paying informants and two years investigating a militia group that the agency claimed was going to seize the first-term Democratic governor over her COVID-19 orders.
The FBI has so far failed twice to convict two separate militia groups on similar charges over 10 years.