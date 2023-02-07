(The Center Square) – Court documents unsealed this week list charges against 23 Michiganders for their alleged involvement in two schemes to defraud Medicare of more than $61.5 million.
The suspects are accused of paying kickbacks and bribes, and billed Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never provided.
“As alleged, the defendants and their co-conspirators repeatedly paid illegal bribes and kickbacks so they could submit claims for medically unnecessary home health services throughout the Detroit metropolitan area, exposing patients to needless physician services and drug testing and costing Medicare tens of millions of dollars,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in a statement.
Court documents say Walid Jamil, 62, and Jalal Jamil, 69, of Oakland County, owned and operated several home health agencies in the Detroit metropolitan area. Prosecutors say they concealed agency ownership using straw owners and submitted about $50 million in fraudulent home health care claims to Medicare.
According to the prosecution, the two suspects:
• Bribed co-conspirators to recruit patients in violation of the federal Anti-Kickback Statute. These patients did not need home health care, did not qualify for home health care under Medicare rules, and often weren't provided the care for which Medicare was billed.
• Entered into quid pro quo relationships with physician clinics to receive the necessary information to fraudulently bill Medicare.
• Received more than $43 million from Medicare, based on fraudulent claims.
“The alleged actions of these defendants is an astonishing abuse of our health care system,” said Dawn N. Ison in a statement. She's a federal attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. “By allegedly submitting fraudulent claims and paying illegal kickbacks, these defendants looted Medicare in order to line their own pockets at great cost to taxpayers.”
Other key members of the scheme charged are Carol Ibrahim, 45, of Oakland County; Delaine Jackson, 48, of Wayne County; Radwan Malas, 43, of Oakland County; and Michael Molloy, 50, of Wayne County.