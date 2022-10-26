(The Center Square) – A Jackson County jury convicted three men of providing material aid to a terrorist and gang membership in the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The jury found Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison, and Pete Musico guilty of providing aid to a terrorist and gang membership. Each charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. They also face felony gun charges.
The men were accused of helping either Adam Fox or Barry Croft, the two ringleaders in the kidnap plot who were convicted in August on federal charges of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiring to obtain and use weapons of mass destruction.
Prosecutors argued the men, angry over COVID-19 restrictions, helped the kidnapping conspiracy by providing grounds for target practice and other training to kidnap Whitmer and attack law enforcement. The trial started on Oct. 3.
Attorney General Dana Nessel welcomed the ruling.
“The prosecution of these cases prevented horrific acts from taking the lives of innocent people,” Nessel said in a statement. “Terrorist attacks and mass shootings are not spontaneous events, they are the result of planning, plotting and amassing resources in a build-up to violent acts. If prosecutors had known about the events leading up to the tragedy in Oxford, they could have intervened and prevented the massacre of innocent students.”
Nessel said that it’s “imperative” that law enforcement be proactive against planned acts of civil unrest.
“Make no mistake, the quick actions of law enforcement saved lives,” Nessel said. “We are pleased the jury clearly understood that.”
Court records say Morrison started the Wolverine Watchmen group via a Facebook page on Nov. 25, 2020, which augmented to an alliance including Fox and Croft. The state says the men plotted via audio, text messages, and more that was captured on recordings by FBI confidential informants. The state said that Bellar provided medical and firearms training, Musico provided facilities, and Morrison provided facilities and training.
In August, Fox and Craft were convicted on federal charges of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiring to obtain and use weapons of mass destruction. Two others, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, were acquitted in April, and Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks pleaded guilty.
Whitmer celebrated the ruling.
“Today’s guilty verdicts are further proof that violence and threats have no place in our politics,” Whitmer said in a statement. "Those who seek to sow discord by pursuing violent plots will be held accountable under the law.”
FBI Special Agent James A. Tarasca said the agency will continue to protect Michiganders.
“Citizens across the State can take comfort in the fact that law enforcement agencies across Michigan are working together every day to protect our communities from ideological extremists seeking to do harm,” Tarasca said in a statement.
Morrison, Bellar, and Musico will be sentenced on Dec.15 at 9 a.m.