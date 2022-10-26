Pete Musico, left, appears before Jackson Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson for trial in a courthouse, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Jackson, Mich. Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Musico were accused of being involved in a plot in 2020 to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. All were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group that trained in the Jackson area.