(The Center Square) – A jury acquitted two defendants of all charges in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.
The jury found Brandon Caserta, 33, and Daniel Harris, 24, not guilty of all charges against them. The six men and six women jury are deadlocked over verdicts for co-defendants Barry Croft, 46, and Adam Fox, 38. Croft and Harris also face charges of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.
The men, angry over COVID-19 restrictions, allegedly created a plot spanning three states in an attempt to kidnap Whitmer; however, as of Aug. 1, 2020 – two months before their capture – they didn’t have a set plan.
Defense attorneys argue that FBI agents and informants picked Fox as the leader, suggesting he scour Whitmer’s vacation home and even funded the broke group of men.
But complications abounded.
Court records say FBI informant-turned “double agent” Stephen Robeson organized and paid for the “anti-government” meeting in Dublin, Ohio, on June 6, 2020, and on July 18, 2020, in Peebles, Ohio, where he bought “pizza, moonshine, and paid for attendees' hotel rooms.”
Robeson was paid $19,328.79, despite a long rap sheet and the FBI knowing he was raising money under the pretext of combating child sex trafficking to fund weapons but didn’t charge him until a year later.
Richard Trask, the lead FBI agent credited with foiling the plot, was fired after he smashed his wife’s head into a desk after coming back from a swinger sex party.
Federal authorities captured the men in October 2020, after which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer directly blamed then-President Donald Trump for the alleged plot. But the defense says the FBI goaded Fox into the chat and to Whitmer's vacation home.
An FBI agent directed informant Dan Chappel to place Fox into a “leadership chat” so he could get “focused” on a plan. Chappel was paid more than $60,000 by the FBI for seven months of work, including a $3,300 laptop and a smartwatch.
U.S. District Court Robert Jonker, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, said jurors must weigh whether there is "proof beyond a reasonable doubt" that the defendants conspired to kidnap the governor or use a weapon of mass destruction – not whether they were successful.
In an entrapment defense, Jonker told jurors to consider “whether the government persuaded a defendant who was not already willing to commit a crime to go ahead and commit it."
The prosecution relied on over 1,000 hours of conversation and encrypted chats recorded by agents and informants, some of which described acts of violence such as killing security guards and police. The men discussed storming the Michigan Capitol, seizing Whitmer at her vacation home, and blowing up a nearby bridge to slow first responders.
“You’ve heard what was in their mind when they thought nobody was listening,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said in his closing argument.
“You know what was in their hearts. They said they wanted to kidnap the governor. They trained to kidnap the governor. They cased her house in the middle of the night. They mapped it out. They planned it. They gathered weapons and bombs.”
Defense attorneys describe the plot as “stoned crazy talk," noting many of the men were either drunk or stoned during meetings.
JoAnne Huls, Whitmer's chief of staff, issued the following statement in response to today’s outcome: "Today, Michiganders and Americans – especially our children – are living through the normalization of political violence. The plot to kidnap and kill a governor may seem like an anomaly. But we must be honest about what it really is: the result of violent, divisive rhetoric that is all too common across our country. There must be accountability and consequences for those who commit heinous crimes. Without accountability, extremists will be emboldened."