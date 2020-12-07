(The Center Square) – A federal judge on Monday denied a request from the Trump campaign seeking to overturn the Nov. 3, 2020, election results in favor of President Donald Trump, saying it would “ignore the will of millions of voters.”
U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker of Michigan's Eastern District in Detroit wrote the opinion.
The “lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief Plaintiffs seek – as much of that relief is beyond the power of this Court – and more about the impact of their allegations on People’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government,” Parker wrote.
The lawsuit was preceded by at least four others aiming to change state election results, but all were unsuccessful, with one judge deeming the allegations “not credible.”
Similarly, Parker wrote: “With nothing but speculation and conjecture that votes for President Trump were destroyed, discarded or switched to votes for Vice President Biden, Plaintiffs’ equal protection claim fails.”
“The closest Plaintiffs get to alleging that election machines and software changed votes for President Trump to Vice President Biden in Wayne County is an amalgamation of theories, conjecture, and speculation that such alterations were possible,” Parker wrote.
Last week, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani spent hours in a Lansing committee hearing claiming election fraud, much of which were derived from conspiracy theories already debunked by election officials.
On the same day, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said he hadn't seen election fraud on a scale that could have changed the election results.
The lawsuit, brought by Michigan Republicans and conservative lawyer Sidney Powell, sought a court order to decertify the Nov. 3 election results and “to transmit certified election results that state that President Donald Trump is the winner of the election,” among other things.
The lawsuit follows a tense presidential election and certification process.
The Wayne County Board of Canvassers on Nov. 17 initially deadlocked on election certification results. But in an abrupt change, the two Republican members changed their votes.
Later, they attempted to rescind those votes, citing threats to their families.
Republican Wayne County Canvasser Monica Palmer said she received threats against her family and graphic photos of naked, dead women and a photo of her daughter "letting me know that that's what's going to happen to my daughter."
On Sunday, armed protesters gathered at Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s home to protest election results.
Attorney General Dana Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer quickly decried the protesters.
“This mob-like behavior is an affront to basic morality and decency,” Nessel said in a statement. “In a civil society, there are many ways to peaceably assemble and demonstrate.”
Whitmer tweeted Sunday night, "Threats against our elected officials, no matter their party, are dangerous and unacceptable. This must stop. Now is the time to come together against our common enemy: COVID-19."
Whitmer never condemned the threats against the Republican election officials, although Nessel did start an investigation.
Powell’s lawsuit targeted Whitmer, Benson and the Board of State Canvassers.
“If granted, the relief would disenfranchise the votes of the more than 5.5 million Michigan citizens who, with dignity, hope, and a promise of a voice, participated in the 2020 General Election,” Parker wrote. “The Court declines to grant Plaintiffs this relief.”
Trump lost Michigan by 154,000 votes to presumptive President-elect Joe Biden. The Board of State Canvassers certified the results on Nov. 23.