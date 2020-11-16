(The Center Square) – A Michigan judge on Friday denied the relief sought in a lawsuit that claimed fraud in Detroit’s vote-counting process
The complaint sought a court-ordered election audit of the election and to prevent certifying Wayne County’s November 2020 election results.
The lawsuit relied on seven affidavits claiming widespread voter fraud in the TCF Center, including election poll workers coaching voters to vote for the Democratic party, unsecured ballots arriving in the TCF Center separate from sealed ballot boxes, and using false information to process ballots.
Third Judicial Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny noted both how serious and generalized the claims were.
For example, in Jessy Jacob’s affidavit, Jacob “does not name the location of the satellite office, the September or October date these acts of fraud took place, nor does she state the number of occasions she witnessed the alleged misconduct,” Kenny wrote.
“Ms. Jacob in her affidavit fails to name the city employees responsible for the voter fraud and never told a supervisor about the misconduct.”
In another affidavit from Andrew Sitto alleging vehicles with out-of-state plates delivered "tens of thousands of ballots", Kenny described the statement as "rife with speculation and guess-work about sinister motives."
Kenny further stated that Sitto "knew little about the process of the absentee voter counting board activity."
Kenny wrote the action sought would be “an unprecedented exercise of judicial activism for this Court to stop the certification process of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.”
“The Court cannot deny a legislatively crafted process, substitute its judgment for that of the Legislature, and appoint an independent auditor because of an unwieldy process.”
Kenny pointed out additional remedies to the plaintiffs, including petitioning the Wayne County Board of Canvassers and bringing fraud claims to the Board of Canvassers.
The defendants would be harmed if the court granted the requested injunction through the court’s delay in finding and appointing an independent, nonpartisan auditor, Kenny wrote.
“It would cause delay in establishing the Presidential vote tabulation, as well as other County and State races,” Kenny wrote. “It would also undermine faith in the Electoral System."
Finally, Kenny wrote, granting the injunction would harm the public interest by interfering with Michigan’s presidential electors.
Most of the claims were overgeneralized, the judge noted.
“Plaintiffs rely on numerous affidavits from election challengers who paint a picture of sinister fraudulent activities occurring both openly in the TCF Center and under the cloak of darkness,” Kenny wrote.
But those conclusions were contradicted by state election officials, Kenny wrote, adding that if the poll challengers had accepted election workers' offer to walk through the TCF Center and asked questions before Election day, many of their concerns could have been answered.
Christopher Thomas, a 40-year veteran of the Bureau of Elections, helped prepare Detroit for the election.
Thomas invited political parties and challengers to a walk-through of the TCF Center on Oct. 29 of the entire absent voter counting facility process, but none of the plaintiffs attended.