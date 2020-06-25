(The Center Square) – A Circuit Court judge in Ingham County has sided with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel by ordering oil company Enbridge to cease transporting fuel through its Line 5 pipelines across the Straits of Mackinac.
Nessel filed motions on Tuesday to suspend operations of the portion of Line 5 that spans approximately 4 miles running above the lake bed. On Thursday, Circuit Judge James S. Jamo granted the temporary restraining order.
“Governor Whitmer applauds the court’s decision to issue a temporary restraining order to shut down Line 5 immediately, following severe damage to an anchor support,” according to a statement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Press Secretary Tiffany Brown.
“Enbridge’s decision to continue pumping crude oil through the Straits of Mackinac with so many unanswered questions was reckless and unacceptable,” Brown continued. “Enbridge owes a duty to the people of Michigan and must answer to the state for how it treats our Great Lakes. The governor will continue working to keep our water safe.”
The two parallel pipelines transport an estimated 540,000 barrels of crude oil and natural gas products each day between Wisconsin and Ontario.
During a routine inspection last week, Enbridge discovered damage to an anchor support on one of the pipelines. The company notified Michigan authorities it had shut down both lines, but decided Saturday afternoon to reactivate the west leg, which prompted an angry response from Whitmer and Tuesday’s filing by Nessel.
“Enbridge has failed to provide the State with information about the cause of this significant development involving Line 5, and so I’m very grateful for the Court’s decision today,” Nessel said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon.
“While the fact that Enbridge reactivated one of the lines before consulting with the State is concerning, the fact that the company has failed to disclose the cause of this damage is equally alarming, considering the impact a breach in the pipeline could have to our state residents and economy,” she continued.
For its part, Enbridge stated Wednesday it had approval from the Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration, a federal bureau authorized under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Transportation, to reactivate the west leg of Line 5.
“After suffering numerous setbacks in her ongoing legal campaign against the Line 5 pipeline, Dana Nessel finally managed to get Ingham Circuit Court Judge James Jamo to overrule the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration by forcing Enbridge to halt operating the west leg of of the pipeline,” Mackinac Center for Public Policy Environmental Policy Director Jason Hayes told The Center Square in an email.
“Rather than continuing this campaign to stop the flow of energy that a substantial portion of Michigan residents use for transportation and home heating, the Attorney General should encourage Enbridge to get to work building the tunnel right away,” Hayes continued. “The faster the tunnel is completed, the faster the pipeline can be relocated to its safe, new, cement-lined location 100 feet below the bed of the lakes.”
Jamos’ order requires Enbridge to shut down both legs of Line 5 no later than 24 hours after receipt of its order. Further, Line 5 must remain closed until a hearing on Nessel’s motion for preliminary injunction is held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30.